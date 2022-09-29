Don't Worry Darling Red Carpet: See Harry Styles, Chris Pine, And More From The Premiere

It is no surprise that the psychological thriller
Don't Worry Darling has already become one of the biggest hits of the fall season. It was already one of the most talked about movies of 2022 before its late September release -- both for the unnerving tension and visually serene, 1950s-era nostalgia onscreen and the offscreen, as well. Don't Worry Darling drama
However, what truly makes director Olivia Wilde's sophomore directorial hit such a must-see event in Hollywood is the star-studded
-- led by the always engrossing Florence Pugh and also featuring pop star Harry Styles, franchise royalty Chris Pine, MCU star Gemma Chan, and Wilde herself, too. Those A-listers, along with fellow co-stars Nick Kroll and Sydney Chandler, got together for the film's red carpet premiere at the Venice Film Festival and some of their most photogenic moments at the event were collected for the slideshow below. Don't Worry Darling cast
Don't worry, darling, and go ahead and swipe through!
Image 1 of 22
Nick Kroll attends Don't Worry Darling Red Carpet at 79th Venice International Film Festival (Image credit: Ernesto Ruscio / Contributor/ Getty Images) Nick Kroll attends Don't Worry Darling red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival (Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff/ Getty images) Nick Kroll and Lily Kwong attend Don't Worry Darling red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival (Image credit: Kate Green / Stringer/ Getty Images) Gemma Chan attends Don't Worry Darling red carpet at 79th Venice International Film Festival (Image credit: Stefania D'Alessandro / Contributor/ Getty Images) Gemma Chan attends the Don't Worry Darling red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival (Image credit: Elisabetta A. Villa / Contributor/ Getty Images) Gemma Chan blows a kiss on the Don't Worry Darling red carpet (Image credit: Stefania D'Alessandro / Contributor/ Getty Images) Harry Styles attends Don't Worry Darling red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival (Image credit: Ernesto Ruscio / Contributor/ Getty Images) Harry Styles on the red carpet for Don't Worry Darling (Image credit: Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis / Contributor/ Getty Images) Harry Styles attends the Don't worry Darling red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival (Image credit: Daniele Venturelli / Contributor/ Getty Images) Chris Pine attends Don't Worry Darling red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival (Image credit: Daniele Venturelli / Contributor/ Getty Images) Chris Pine attends Don't Worry Darling red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival (Image credit: Kate Green / Stringer/ Getty Images) Chris Pine photographs Florence Pugh on the red carpet for Don't Worry Darling (Image credit: Daniele Venturelli / Contributor/ Getty Images) Florence Pugh on the Don't Worry Darling Red Carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival (Image credit: Stefania D'Alessandro / Contributor/ Getty Images) Florence Pugh Attends Don't Worry Darling Premiere at 79th Venice International Film Festival (Image credit: Stefania D'Alessandro / Contributor/ Getty Images) Florence Pugh and her Grandma attend Don't Worry Darling Red Carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival (Image credit: Stefania D'Alessandro / Contributor/ Getty Images) Syndey Chandler attends Don't Worry Darling red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival (Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor/ Getty Images) Sydney Chandler attends Don't Worry Darling red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival (Image credit: ANDREAS SOLARO / Contributor/ Getty Images) Sydney Chandler attends red carpet for Don't Worry Darling at the 70th Venice International Film Festival (Image credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff/ Getty Images) Olivia Wilde attends the Don't Worry Darling red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival (Image credit: Elisabetta A. Villa / Contributor/ Getty Images) Olivia Wilde on the red carpet for Don't Worry Darling at the 79th Venice International Film Festival (Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff/ getty Images) Director Olivia Wilde attends red carpet for Don't Worry Darling at the 79th Venice International Film Festival (Image credit: Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis / Contributor/ Getty Images) Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival (Image credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff/ Getty Images)