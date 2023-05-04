Dune Fans Can’t Get Over How Amazing Part Two Looks After First Trailer Drops, And They’re Not Wrong

It was all but inevitable after Dune made a ton of money at the box office that a sequel was bound to happen. After what feels like an eternity of waiting, the first trailer for the highly anticipated second part of Denis Villeneuve’s ambitious adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi magnum opus has finally dropped, and it’s safe to say that fans of the franchise are absolutely ecstatic. That first look gave us a tease of Villeneuve’s trademark breathtaking visuals, as well as a glimpse of Timotheé Chalamet's first sandworm ride. Devotees of the series can’t get over how amazing Dune: Part 2 looks. And honestly, they’re not wrong.

What we know about Dune: Part Two is that it will pick up from the ending of the first Dune , with young hero Paul Atreides (Chalamet) continuing his journey to becoming the savior of the desert planet Arrakis. From the vast deserts to the towering cities, every frame of the first look is filled with detail and atmosphere. It’s clear that no expense has been spared in continuing to bring the world of Dune to life, and Twitter is a buzz, with one user taking stock of the collective feelings of “Dune Nation.” And based on the nearly 9K likes and 1500 retweets, fans seem to approve. You can see the user’s post and hilarious Office-inspired meme.

DUNE NATION HOW WE FEELING?? pic.twitter.com/8kXn5KxW93May 3, 2023

Another user shared their belief that the camera work on display in the trailer makes cinematographer Greig Fraser all but a shoo-in for a second academy win. Fraser won an Oscar for Best Achievement in Cinematography for his work on the first film. But user @kyledxniel thinks the imagery in the sequel might be even stronger, particularly the bold use of black and white.

Greig Fraser is bagging Oscar #2. DUNE: PART TWO might be the most visually dynamic work I've ever seen from him.And using B&W??? Wheewww baby !! pic.twitter.com/9Lcaqk8rXfMay 3, 2023

Paul riding a sandworm wasn’t the only thing teased in the new trailer. While we have seen the Midsommar actress prepping for the role in the past, we finally got our first look at Florence Pugh embodying the character of Princess Irulan. Entertainment news outlet Film Updates shared screengrabs to their Twitter of Pugh looking quite regal, which you can see below.

Florence Pugh in 'DUNE: PART TWO.' pic.twitter.com/qU0Zz3mC1CMay 3, 2023

Like many fans of the franchise, columnist Dan Marcus was blown away by the visual spectacle of the Dune: Part 2 trailer. Marcus raved about the film’s “incredible, lush, and sweeping visuals” and praised the immersive world-building that transports viewers to the desert planet of Arrakis. Who can blame him? In fact, the stunning images that his post has only added to my own excitement and hype surrounding the upcoming movie’s release.

The first trailer for DUNE: PART TWO was exactly what I hoped it would be. Epic. Grandiose. Monumental. Between the incredible, lush, sweeping visuals and immersive world-building, my anticipation for PART TWO is the size of an Arrakis sandworm. Denis Villeneuve is back. pic.twitter.com/TP49BZfjA2May 3, 2023

User @BenjaminCrew1 had the perfect meme response to the trailer drop featuring Jon Hamm’s Don Draper. Who would have guessed Mad Men and prestige sci-fi could pair together so well?

Me at work when I get the notification that the Dune trailer has dropped pic.twitter.com/JQ2abzQZBMMay 3, 2023

Overall, the reaction to the Dune: Part II trailer has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans and critics alike praising its stunning visuals, excitingly talented cast, and epic scope. With the film set to hit the schedule of 2023 new movie releases later this year, anticipation will only continue to build.

In addition to the previously mentioned cast members, the sequel features Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (which we first saw in a Dune 2 teaser), Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli, and Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Mohiam. While the film concludes the first novel’s adaptation, director Denis Villeneuve reportedly plans an entire trilogy with Dune: Messiah serving as the basis for Part 3 . It would seem diehards followers of the series have much to anticipate beyond the latest trailer.