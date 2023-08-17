Will Dungeons And Dragons Get A Sequel? Here’s What Sophia Lillis Thinks

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was one of those movies that was received well by critics, and seemed to be enjoyed a great deal by those that saw it. Unfortunately, not a lot of people did see it when it was in theaters, leading to a less-than-stellar box office take. The movie wasn’t a hit initially, but it does seem to be finding an audience on Paramount+, so could we see a sequel? Co-star Sophia Lillis certainly hopes so.

Lillis played the Tiefling Druid Doric in Honor Among Thieves. She joins up with Chris Pine’s party of adventurers to fight a tyrannical ruler of the Kingdom of Neverwinter. Speaking with Indiewire, she said that she doesn’t know of any plans to make a sequel, but she hopes there is one, if for no other reason than she enjoyed working on the first movie. Lillis explained…

I don’t know, I hope so. It was fun to work on, and maybe they’ll make another one, but I think they made a good one by itself. But you know as much as I do, to be honest. I wish I knew more, but as for now, I think it’s kind of up in the air.

The fact that Honor Among Thieves wasn’t a more successful movie is almost shocking. The movie has over 90% approval from both fans and critics on Rotten Tomatoes, something that doesn’t happen all that often. Lillis herself says she talked to people who were maybe unsure of the film because they didn’t know Dungeons & Dragons the game, which is unfortunate since you really don’t need to know D&D at all to enjoy the movie.

Lillis says one of the things she liked about the film was that it works by itself, which is certainly true. No sequel is needed to make the first movie great. Having said that, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ending leaves a door open to a sequel. The villain of the movie is defeated, but we learn they were ultimately the pawn of a bigger bad guy lurking in the shadows. The band of heroes also agrees to stay together and fight that bigger enemy if it ever appears.

Honor Among Thieves made a little over $200 million worldwide on a reported $150 million budget. When adding in marketing and distribution costs, D&D clearly lost money, though how much is just short of impossible to know. Still, that doesn’t make a sequel impossible. A lot of people with a Paramount+ subscription do seem to be finding the movie, and if there’s a sense that the audience for a sequel may be much bigger than the original due to people finally discovering how great the movie is, it could absolutely happen.