With Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trending On Netflix, I Can Get Behind The Directors' Special Request For Fans Like Me That Want More

Do you know what the 2025 movie schedule could use? More dungeons, with a heaping increase in the dragon population as well. Sadly, a sequel to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is still uncertain. However, as that 2023 crowdpleaser is making a name for itself through Netflix subscription holders, directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein have just put out a call for a small gesture that could make a big difference.

Whether you’ve been on board with the Chris Pine-led ensemble comedy, or if you’re one of those U.S. viewers that have put Dungeons & Dragons in the second slot of the Top 15 Movies, you can participate. Per a posting on social media, here’s how Goldstein and Daley put out the call for fans to support Honor Among Thieves:

Of course, any creator is going to want to give their project a boost in the streaming rankings, so this request doesn’t feel that wild on the surface. However, as reported earlier this month in Variety , Paramount+’s aborted Dungeons & Dragons live-action series is now in development at Netflix. What’s more, showrunner/writer Drew Crevello has moved with that project as well.

So let’s say that Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves lands that huge double thumb boost. With the property squarely in Netflix’s corner, that could be taken as a sign that fans are more invested than others may have thought. Considering Chris Pine’s bullish D&D thoughts from last summer are still pretty fresh, we could even see at least one cast member return for a follow-up.

Then again, acquisitions and changes of management can mean murder to a potential franchise. I should know, as I’m still waiting for James Cameron’s supposed confirmation of Alita: Battle Angel sequels in 2023 that hasn’t brought us any closer to an announcement. Considering Rosa Salazar couldn’t even escape the MCU’s editing scissors during the production of Captain America: Brave New World, it doesn't feel like the brass at 20th Century Studios is feeling any particular remorse for its inaction.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

I don’t want any of us to leave without hope however, as there is one factor that seems to be working on our side. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was just added on Wednesday, and this week’s New on Netflix offerings have given us a #2 hit. Now, if Netflix’s 28 day viewership rule applies to more than original series, if enough people bump up this flick’s ratings in that time frame, there might be room for a conversation about the future.

It's a Hail Mary, for sure, but is streaming Honor Among Thieves a bad idea, even if you're just watching the film for your own enjoyment? One never knows where the dice will fall until they're tossed, so let's roll!