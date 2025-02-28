With Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trending On Netflix, I Can Get Behind The Directors' Special Request For Fans Like Me That Want More
Do it for the party!
Do you know what the 2025 movie schedule could use? More dungeons, with a heaping increase in the dragon population as well. Sadly, a sequel to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is still uncertain. However, as that 2023 crowdpleaser is making a name for itself through Netflix subscription holders, directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein have just put out a call for a small gesture that could make a big difference.
Whether you’ve been on board with the Chris Pine-led ensemble comedy, or if you’re one of those U.S. viewers that have put Dungeons & Dragons in the second slot of the Top 15 Movies, you can participate. Per a posting on social media, here’s how Goldstein and Daley put out the call for fans to support Honor Among Thieves:
👍👍 https://t.co/UVV3KcwENPFebruary 28, 2025
Of course, any creator is going to want to give their project a boost in the streaming rankings, so this request doesn’t feel that wild on the surface. However, as reported earlier this month in Variety, Paramount+’s aborted Dungeons & Dragons live-action series is now in development at Netflix. What’s more, showrunner/writer Drew Crevello has moved with that project as well.
So let’s say that Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves lands that huge double thumb boost. With the property squarely in Netflix’s corner, that could be taken as a sign that fans are more invested than others may have thought. Considering Chris Pine’s bullish D&D thoughts from last summer are still pretty fresh, we could even see at least one cast member return for a follow-up.
Then again, acquisitions and changes of management can mean murder to a potential franchise. I should know, as I’m still waiting for James Cameron’s supposed confirmation of Alita: Battle Angel sequels in 2023 that hasn’t brought us any closer to an announcement. Considering Rosa Salazar couldn’t even escape the MCU’s editing scissors during the production of Captain America: Brave New World, it doesn't feel like the brass at 20th Century Studios is feeling any particular remorse for its inaction.
I don’t want any of us to leave without hope however, as there is one factor that seems to be working on our side. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was just added on Wednesday, and this week’s New on Netflix offerings have given us a #2 hit. Now, if Netflix’s 28 day viewership rule applies to more than original series, if enough people bump up this flick’s ratings in that time frame, there might be room for a conversation about the future.
It's a Hail Mary, for sure, but is streaming Honor Among Thieves a bad idea, even if you're just watching the film for your own enjoyment? One never knows where the dice will fall until they're tossed, so let's roll!
