I Loved Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Even Though It Flopped), So I Was Pleasantly Surprised When Chris Pine Was Asked About A Sequel

2023 was filled with spectacular films, with some being mega hits and others arguably not recieving the love they truly deserved at the box office. I’d passionately argue that one such film that belongs in the latter category is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which I love. Despite offering a fun story, A+ cast, firm direction and big laughs, the fantastical adventure flick flopped at the box office. Nevertheless, some fans – including myself – have been holding out hope that a follow-up of sorts might still happen at some point. So you can imagine that I was pleasantly surprised when leading man Chris Pine was asked about a sequel and shared some upbeat thoughts.

The fan-favorite actor addressed the notion of another film in the franchise while appearing at Superhero Con in San Antonio this past weekend. When faced with the question of whether or not Honor Among Thieves could receive a sequel, he answered in the affirmative. Based on his comments, he seems to be under the impression that Paramount Pictures isn’t against telling more stories within the Forgotten Realms:

I think there’s a really good chance that we’ll make another one… and if they can figure out a financial way to make it work, they’ll do it.

Of course, even though I’m a fan, I’m realistic about the chances of such a movie happening and would totally understand if it doesn’t. The latest flick in the Dungeons & Dragons franchise, which had a reported budget of $150 million only earned $37.2 million during its opening weekend back in March 2023. Honor Among Thieves wrapped its theatrical run with a global haul of a little more than $208 million. Needless to say, the flick wasn’t exactly profitable for the studio. Still, given how fun and creative the film is, it’s hard for me to not want a sequel after seeing it.

The critically lauded D&D: Honor Among Thieves centers around shady, but lovable, thief Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine), who seeks to obtain a Tablet of Reawakening to resurrect his late wife. Joining him on his quest are barbarian Holga Kilgore (Michelle Rodriguez), amateur sorcerer Simon Aumar (Justice Smith), druid Doric (Sophia Lillis) and heroic paladin Xenk Yendar (Regé-Jean Page). What results is a fantastical romp that takes the group to various locales. The film is also well directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who co-wrote the script with Michael Gilio. There are so many memorable moments and characters as well as a host of Dungeons & Dragons easter eggs . However, I hold a special place in my heart for the gag involving Absolution Council member Jarnathan, who wasn’t expected to even be in the movie.

Any push to get another movie made may seem like an uphill battle, but Chris Pine’s comments make me confident that there’s a sliver of hope. It would seem at the very least that he has interest in returning as Edgin as does Sophia Lillis, who discussed a sequel last year. Just keep making your voices heard (in a respectful manner), fellow fans. And, with any luck, we’ll be back in the Forgotten Realms before we know it.

In the meantime, you can stream Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves with a Paramount+ subscription , and it’s currently available to Prime Video subscribers as well. Those looking for action flicks that have been hitting theaters more recently can learn about them using the 2024 movie schedule .