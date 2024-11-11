Dwayne Johnson Admits To Peeing In Bottles, But His Setmates Defended Claims About Bad Behavior On Set
Dwayne Johnson has responded to allegations of unprofessional conduct on the set of Red One.
Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest movie stars in the world. He’s a celebrity known by most of the planet. While he is a big star, Johnson publicly comes across as a pretty down-to-earth guy, but a story a few months ago alleged that working with Johnson on set was no picnic for the cast and crew. Now the celeb has spoken out on the allegations and admitted that some of them are true.
The allegations against Dwayne Johnson included the fact that he was chronically late to the set of his films, specifically Red One, which is coming to theaters next week. Most bizarre, however, was the claim that Johnson would pee in empty water bottles on the set. In a new profile from GQ, Johnson admits that part of the story is actually true, saying simply…
Johnson doesn’t reveal what would happen to the bottle after he used it. The initial report said he would make others dispose of it. Overall, Johnson pretty is open and honest about what he has done. He also admits to sometimes being late to the set, but denies that it rose to the level of the claims, calling them “ridiculous.”
The report claimed that Johnson’s lateness caused Red One to go over budget by $250 million. Director Jake Kasdan, who has worked with The Rock before, insisted that the actor's lateness was not beyond what's normal in Hollywood, saying…
Johnson’s Red One co-star Chris Evans went a step further and rejected the idea that Johnson was ever really late at all. Evans said that Johnson showed up later to the set than others because he was working out in the mornings, and all that was part of the known schedule.
We certainly know how extensive The Rock's workouts can be. Evans says he’s seen actors who were inconsiderate of everybody else’s time and that Johnson is not that guy. He explained…
There’s certainly no argument that Dwayne Johnson has a lot of irons in the fire. Between all The Rock's upcoming movies and his other business ventures, it wouldn't be shocking if his attention was often elsewhere.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
He may not end up showing up as early or working as late as others on set, but according to people other than The Rock himself, his attendance was never a real problem. And apparently, he was so committed to working when he was on set that he wouldn’t even take the time to walk to the bathroom. I guess that’s one way to show commitment.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.