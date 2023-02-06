Chris Evans Had A Funny Exchange With His Red One Co-Star Dwayne Johnson After Posting Adorable Photo Of His Dog

Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson are the action movie duo we’ve all been waiting for. The two megastars are currently shooting their Christmas action movie Red One, which is set to premiere to Amazon Prime Video subscribers during the holiday season this year. Both actors charm the audience’s socks off in their movies, so to get them together is a real treat. It seems like production is going well, as the two had a hilarious exchange after Evans posted an adorable candid photo of his dog.

Chris Evans loves to share photos of his pup Dodger on his Instagram page. In the most recent one, the Boxer-mix is looking up at the Avengers alum from under the table with his puppy dog eyes. Maybe he’s looking for food, or maybe he’s just understandably mesmerized by Chris Evans. You can see the cute photo from Evans’ Instagram below:

Dwayne Johnson saw the photo, and apparently Dodger’s stare reminded him of a similar look he is used to having on set. The Jungle Cruise star quipped:

Awwww… That’s how I look at you on set

It seems like these two superhero stars are getting along swimmingly on set. The Rock looking at Chris Evans longingly is something Dodger, and audiences everywhere, deeply understand. Evans saw the comment and cheekily responded:

I knew it looked familiar

This cute and hilarious exchange is the energy we can hope is brought to Red One. If Johnson and Evans have as much chemistry on screen as they do offscreen, the holiday adventure film will be a surefire hit. The two also showed off this chemistry when The Rock hilariously “crowned” Evans the “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2022. The Gray Man star also posted a sneak peak of Red One on social media in November. There is clearly a lot of excitement being built around this film, and we can’t wait.

Plot details for Red One are still under wraps, but we do know some details about the film. According to its logline, Red One is said to be a “Four-Quadrant Holiday Action Comedy,” with franchising the film already being discussed. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle director Jake Kasdan is set to helm the film, and Chris Morgan, a major contributor to the Fast & Furious movies, wrote the script. There's a lot of talent in front of and behind the screen for Red One, so there is certainly a lot to look forward to.

Red One won’t hit streaming until the end of the year, but in the meantime, you can catch Chris Evans alongside Ana de Armas in Ghosted, which will be available for Apple TV+ subscribers in April. Additionally, fans of The Rock can see the actor in his latest film, Black Adam, which is currently streaming with an HBO Max subscription. For more information on other films coming to theaters and streaming this year, make sure to consult our 2023 movie release schedule.