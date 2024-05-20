The Rock Had A Midnight Workout Ahead Of His New Movie, And If It Wasn’t Leg Day I’m Shook

Dwayne Johnson is known as one of the hardest working figures in Hollywood, as he's a powerful producer and bankable film star. The best Dwayne Johnson movies often show off his hulking physicality, which he's maintained since going from wrestling to acting. The Rock recently had a midnight workout ahead of his new movie, and if it wasn’t leg day I’m shook.

Johnson often shared workout updates from his massive home gym, while also revealing his cheat meals. Most recently The Rock posted on Instagram showing his midnight training sessions. And his legs look absolutely massive, regardless of whether or not it was actually leg day for him. Check it out below:

Talk about a physical presence. Johnson's legs are basically tree trunks, proving that he's not one of the people who skips leg day. Truly, it looks like he could crush someone with those quads. I definitely wouldn't want to have any fight scenes with The Rock after seeing this image.

While Jason Momoa admits he skips leg day, I don't think that Johnson does the same. If The Rock's midnight workout didn't include any leg exercises, then they're even more muscular than we thought. And it should be interesting to see what upcoming Dwayne Johnson movies come down the line next.

Clearly fitness is important for the 52 year-old actor/producer, as he's an extremely physical person. What's more, The Rock recently returned to WWE, so he needs to stay massive in order to slip back into that character. And he's got to be strong if he ever returns to the Jungle Cruise franchise (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription).

It should be interesting to see what comes next for Johnson, and what major film franchise he ends up appearing in. After Black Adam failed at the box office, it was revealed he won't be back as that character in the DCU... at least not right away.

Since then some fans have wanted to see The Rock go from DC to Marvel, as Johnson is rumored to be playing X-Men villain Apocalypse in the MCU. It's unclear if that's going to happen, but he has a penchant for working on action-heavy projects. And since his DC role came to a close prematurely, maybe he'd be down to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in such a badass role. Whatever comes next, he'll bringing those massive legs to the project.

Recently The Rock landed in some hot water, as rumors about Dwayne Johnson's behavior on set went viral. The report claimed he is super late on set, pees in water bottles and more. And since then, some of his colleagues have come to Johnson's defense.

Dwayne Johnson has a number of projects coming down the line, including Red One on November 15th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.