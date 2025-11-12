Dwayne Johnson Announced That Jumanji 4 Is Finally In Production, And It Came With Some Surprising News

You probably missed it, but last month, Sony made the next Jumanji movie official when it landed on the 2026 movie release calendar . Now we’ve received a big update from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson after we were in the dark for awhile. The movie star just shared what’s going on with production, and signaled it will be the end of an era.

Over on Instagram, Johnson shared some video and photos of the cast getting back together in Los Angeles for a table read for the new Jumanji movie. Here’s what he wrote:

Officially kicking off production of JUMANJI, at our cast table read in Los Angeles - where we will film as well 👏🏾👏🏾 🥂 What a massive, fun, heartfelt adventure. Feels emotionally appropriate for our beloved JUMANJI franchise to end on this beautiful grace note of our final film.

The end? We had no idea that the new Jumanji franchise would be concluding after three movies, but per his recent words, I guess it will soon be time to close the game again.

At the table read, The Rock was chiefly joined by Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan at the center of a long table to read the script for the untitled Jumanji movie that's officially in the works. As previously announced, it'll come to theaters on December 11, 2026. He also said this:

Amazing to get the whole gang back together, and our jaws were hurting from laughing so hard 😂😂 We all talked about how much we’ve missed this kinda joy and fun 🥹😊 🤜🏾🤛🏻 Let’s make a good one.

The first two modern Jumanji movies have certainly been consistently hilarious blockbusters, and it sounds like this third installment will be no different. You can check out the original post below:

The last Jumanji movie, The Next Level, came out back in 2019, making this sequel a long time coming. Its ending had the world of Jumanji once again colliding with the real world (like the Robin Williams-led movie), which led to theories about what should happen next. With that in mind, it definitely makes sense that the franchise might go back to the beginning before arriving to the end, but this post is kind of a random bomb dropped by Dwayne Johnson about what's going on with the Jumanji franchise.

In the post, Johnson also explained the significance of the dice necklace with a number three on it. The actor said it's a "little Easter egg" that his character of Dr. Smolder Bravestone wears in the upcoming movie. It's apparently the dice from the original 1995 movie as a way to pay "homage, love and respect to the great Robin Williams."

With Jumanji's production now getting started, we can definitely look forward to seeing it over the holiday season a little over a year from now. The movie that will once again be helmed by Jake Kasdan arrives one week before Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three come out on the same day. We can't wait to reenter the game with this latest of upcoming The Rock movies on the way.