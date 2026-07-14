The Rock Still Wants Kevin Hart To Remake Iconic TV Series With Him (And I Need To See It)

Plenty of shows and movies these days are getting remade or revived, and you never know what could be next or who could be involved. Surprisingly, Dwayne Johnson has one remake in mind that he wants to do. Not surprisingly, he wants Kevin Hart on board for it. And I need it now more than ever.

Over the years, The Rock and Hart have had what is probably one of the best relationships in Hollywood. They have worked together numerous times, and always find the time to rip on one another, troll each other and make jokes. Whether through press tours, social media posts, or random outings, the iconic duo can’t seem to stay away from each other. So much so that Johnson has been trying to get a remake of The Odd Couple going with him on Broadway, but scheduling had other ideas, as the Moana star told People:

[We] were going to do The Odd Couple…. We should’ve been great. Kevin is my best friend. I love him to death, and the truth is is he’s so booked for the next three to five years. That’s his schedule, that’s a reality. I totally get it. And I love it and I respect him for that. We do Jumanji, which we’ll promote that at the end of the year, but I’m not letting that dream go.

I have loved seeing The Rock and Hart’s friendship and all the hilarious shenanigans they get into. It’s always a riot when they’re together, and even when they’re not, they still try to come after each other. All through love and sarcasm, of course. Seeing them take that relationship and friendship to the stage would be pretty interesting, especially for something like The Odd Couple. Whether a musical or movie, seeing Johnson and Hart portraying two divorced men who become roommates would be quite a highlight:

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So we’ll see, but maybe it’s The Odd Couple with Jeffrey. I don’t know, maybe it’s a musical and I could run around singing in keys that don’t exist. I might do a little dance. I might snatch my waist a little bit. We’ll see.

The Rock seems pretty keen on doing a Broadway musical, which isn’t so surprising considering his singing skills in Moana, both the animated films and the live-action one that just released as part of the 2026 movies schedule. Hart, on the other hand, does more comedy than singing, but he has appeared in a number of music videos over the years. Maybe that could inspire him to branch out.

Since this remake has been in the works for a while, it’s unknown if it will ever actually happen. Doing a Broadway musical is no easy feat, and regardless of how the remake is done, The Odd Couple is a beloved movie and beloved TV series. Reboots and remakes can be either a hit or miss and it has to be done right. Then there’s also the fact that their schedules keep making things even harder. Johnson doesn’t seem to be one to give up so easily, though, and he’s not letting Hart out of it that easily.

Even if The Rock doesn’t get his wish, I can only assume that his shenanigans with Hart won’t go away any time soon. With Jumanji: Open World releasing on Christmas this year, there will probably be many more fun moments between them, and I cannot wait for that. We already got a taste of it when The Rock found out Hart was filming him on set, and I'm excited for more.