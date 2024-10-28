Dwayne Johnson’s Birthday Tribute To His Mom Includes Clips Of Her Working Out And Playing The Ukulele, And It’s The Most Wholesome Post I’ve Seen Today

Between his return to WWE and the two movies set to premiere in November, Dwayne Johnson has a packed schedule. And yet, the wrestler-turned-movie star always finds time to spend time with his family — especially when it comes to his beloved mom. In fact, he’s taken a day off from promoting his two upcoming projects to celebrate his beloved mom’s birthday.

To celebrate Ata Johnson's 76th birthday, The Rock posted one of the most wholesome Instagram posts of all time. The video is a montage of all the positive traits associated with his mom, like her infectious energy, incredible ukulele skills and the love she has for her family, including her granddaughters. You have to see it for yourself to understand why it’s so amazing:

Along with the video, Johnson shared an equally heartwarming caption that continued to shower his mom in praise for her loving attitude and pride for their Samoan culture. This isn’t the first time the action movie star has featured his mom on his social media accounts. In fact, it’s become a tradition for him to publicly shower his mom with love on Instagram. Last year, he shared another video of Ata on her birthday dancing in front of a balloon display of her full Samoan first name.

While the video is a wonderful sentiment of his love, it’s most likely not the only thing he’s gifting his mom. Last year’s celebration included a private performance by a Polynesian dance group. It’ll be interesting and exciting to see how Johnson tops that this year. Perhaps it’ll even be a belated present, and the former WWE champ will bring his mom to one of the red carpet premiers set to happen in the next few weeks.

First up on Johnson’s busy schedule is the red carpet premiere of his new holiday movie Red One. The movie follows Callum Drift (Johnson), the head of North Pole security, who is forced to team up with a bounty hunter (Chris Evans) in order to find and rescue Santa Claus after he’s been kidnapped. The movie hits theaters on November 15th as part of the 2024 movie release schedule, and you can grab tickets for it now.

If I had to guess, Ata is more likely to make an appearance at the Moana 2 premiere, potentially alongside her granddaughters. The highly-anticipated Disney sequel features Johnson reprising his role as demigod Maui. Set three years after the first film, Maui and Moana reunite to embark on another voyage after the Princess receives an unexpected message from her wayfinding ancestors. And, of course, the entire thing is set to a legendary soundtrack, which impressed Cinemablend’s Sarah El-Mahmoud after she got to see the first 30 minutes of the film at Walt Disney Animation Studios. Moana 2 hits theaters on November 27th, but you can stream the first film now with a Disney+ subscription.

Regardless of whether or not Johnson brings his beloved mom on a date, there’s no denying the love and affection he has for her. At the very least, she’ll have a heartwarming video to watch over and over again to remind her that even when her son is busy, he’s still thinking about her.