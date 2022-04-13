Eddie Redmayne Recalls Robert Pattinson’s Unhinged Audition Technique Before Their Blockbuster Fame

These roommate tales from Andrew Garfield, Jamie Dornan and more U.K. actors keep getting better and better with every recount. They’ve spilled and clarified stories about their days as struggling young actors in Hollywood. Now, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’s Eddie Redmayne was the latest from the friend group to open up about their living arrangement. While Redmayne has an Oscar under his belt, it seemed mutual friend Robert Pattinson might’ve been the most committed actor. The Fantastic Beasts 3 actor recalled The Batman actor’s unhinged audition technique before they shot to the Hollywood A-list.

Eddie Redmayne's latest entry into the “British upstarts-turned-box office superstars” installment might be the most outrageous one so far. The actor recounted a particular moment shared with Pattinson while being interviewed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He already spilled on not recognizing his friend and colleague during a gym run-in so why not open up more about their relationship? The Fantastic Beasts 3 actor also gave some insight into the Twilight alum’s acting method from their early Hollywood days.

There was a whole bunch of us, there was Charlie Cox, Tommy Sturridge, a load of us, who have all remained really good buddies, but each of us had our own kind of audition technique. Rob and Tom’s was always like whatever the scene appears to be on the page, you do the complete opposite. So, I would be sitting outside [of audition rooms] and I thought it was a quiet, intimate scene and I just sort of hear shrieks inside the room. We were basically all desperate trying to find our way to stand out of the crowd.

The thespian was unbothered by his friend’s acting technique despite his unusual approach. The intensity and brooding quality audiences have witnessed on film were forming in the years after starring in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Hearing shrieks after sitting in complete silence would be jarring for everyone. But the Danish Girl actor understood every actor approaches the craft from different angles.

His tale highlighted what it was like uprooting from the U.K. to LA to achieve your Hollywood dreams. While Redmayne and the others were roommates, Pattinson reportedly felt like an outsider in the group. According to Dornan, the actor wasn’t an outcast as much as his star catapulted sooner than his other pals, thanks to the Twilight franchise. Despite his feelings stating otherwise, the actor has been embraced with open arms like when he reunited with Garfield at a GQ party. The reunion vibes continued as the Garfield actor met up with the Dornan at the Oscars. So the friend group has kept their strong bond years after struggling to become successful.

Of course, both actors have become Hollywood stalwarts since being roommates. Pattinson is currently starring in The Batman while Redmayne will entertain viewers as Newt Scamander once again in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. If you want to see what other movies they have coming out, you can check out our 2022 movie schedule.