Jamie Dornan Opens Up About Those Robert Pattinson Roommate Comments And How Twilight Blew His Former Pal Into The Hollywood Stratosphere

Sometimes the saying “It’s a small world” is pretty apt. For example, back in January, Fifty Shades of Grey’s Jamie Dornan talked about how back in 2008, he was lived with fellow actors Robert Pattinson, Eddie Redmayne, Andrew Garfield and Charlie Cox, all of whom joined him in hitting the big time. Pattinson has since stated that he was “invited as an afterthought,” prompting Dornan to open up more about their time together, and how Pattinson’s success with the Twilight film series played into the dynamic with his past roommates.

Earlier this month, Robert Pattinson revealed that he was “kind of the last one invited” to this house, and mentioned that if there were one slice of pizza left, he’d go, “Is there any for me?” Jamie Dornan set the record straight with ET at the Critics Choice Awards, saying:

No! The pity invite? No. I think with Rob it's always been like, he sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, 'Does he really fit in with us?' Because we were not working and he's working all the time. He did Twilight and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us and we've sort of, not caught up, but we all started working more consistently, but yeah, Jesus, we've known each other a long time.

Robert Pattinson was cast as Twilight’s Edward Cullen in late 2007, and by that point he’d already achieved a modicum of fame from playing Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. So while Pattinson wasn’t do well enough to the point that he could afford a house of his own, he did have a leg up compared to Jamie Dornan, Eddie Redmayne, Andrew Garfield and Charlie Cox at the time, hence why Dornan considered him sitting at a different “stratosphere.”

As already mentioned though, like Robert Pattinson, those other actors all eventually became famous too. Jame Dornan rose to prominence playing Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades trilogy, Eddie Redmayne leads the Fantastic Beasts franchise as New Scamander, Andrew Garfield succeeded Tobey Maguire as the second cinematic Spider-Man, and Charlie Cox starred in the Daredevil series as Matt Murdock, a role he recently reprised in Spider-Man: No Way Home. That was one lucky household!

All these actors have gone their separate ways both professionally and personally, but outside of Robert Pattinson’s belief that he was the outsider of the group, it sounds like they had a good time together. And while Jamie Dornan has been a little envious of Pattinson’s post-Twilight career, he needn’t worry about leaving the limelight anytime soon, having recently starred Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar and Belfast. It’s unclear how close Pattinson and Dornan are with one another nowadays, the latter did say he keeps in touch with Andrew Garfield, calling him “one of my best mates.”

Jamie Dornan is next set to appear in the Gal Gadot-led action movie Heart of Stone, while Robert Pattinson can currently be seen playing Bruce Wayne in The Batman. CinemaBlend will pass along more updates on both of these actors’ upcoming movies and any other fun anecdotes from their past.