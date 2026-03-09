Elon Musk Wants To Make Jurassic Park A Reality, And Fans Have Thoughts

Jurassic Park is one of the best movies of the ‘90s, and that's completely understandable. Steven Spielberg's sci-fi epic not only features superb practical and digital effects, but it also presents a story about what happens when too much power falls in human hands. Thus far, we haven't reached the point in which revived dinosaurs are a possibility. However, businessman Elon Musk has expressed thoughts on making Jurassic Park a reality, and fans have plenty of thoughts to share on that.

Back in 2021, Elon Musk’s business partner, Max Hodak, expressed his belief that Jurassic Park could happen in real life after 15 years of breeding and genetic engineering. After @nitikabier took to X to say a dinosaur-based startup would be fundable now, the Tesla CEO posted his optimistic take on that possibility:

I hope someone makes this work!

Is this something we should hope for? Sure, dinosaurs like the Gastonia can be five feet tall. But there's also T. Rex, which is said to have been 20 feet tall, and the Lusotitan, which was 35 feet! As the movies have shown, things can get pretty dicey when dinosaurs and humans co-exist.

Elon Musk’s hope for a real Jurassic Park left me feeling shocked, and others had plenty to say as well. @AutismCapital sarcastically asked a four-word question that the scientists of the world, hopefully, pay attention to:

What could go wrong?

As all of the Jurassic Park movies have demonstrated, plenty! Imagine having to worry about a security system shutting down on a rainy day and having dinosaurs run amok. Unless we're dealing with Bracciosaurus that feasts solely on plants, I'd be quite concerned about crossing paths with a meat-eating dino of any kind.

In each Jurassic film, viewers see humans venturing into genetically engineered dinosaurs’ habitats and paying the price. @zacodil explained perfectly why a startup like this could be a bad idea:

Those 6 movies were full of warnings! "Life finds a way" was supposed to be a threat, not a pitch deck tagline.

Exactly. Life could find a way, but it doesn’t mean we should explore that opportunity. One of its stars, Jeff Goldblum, previously had the perfect response to real-life scientists trying to clone dinosaurs. And, in the words of his character, Dr. Ian Malcolm, “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” Remember, these sci-fi movies are spectacles, but they're also cautionary tales.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s possible that as the years go by, geneticists will have exactly what they need to revive dinosaurs. According to the scientists who revived the extinct dire wolf species, Jurassic World Rebirth’s technology could work through mutations that occur through over-experimenting with DNA. @TheAuraLens got real about what the real problem would be with an actual dinosaur park:

Everyone wants Jurassic Park. Until the fences go down. The problem was never the technology. It was the humans running the park.

It’s true that the reality of a dinosaur park would be pretty cool if we saw these prehistoric animals live behind secure fences. And, of course, it could also be a viable business venture.

However, Steven Spielberg's OG Jurassic flick alone proved why the fictional InGen company would be an awful place to work. If a minor technical glitch or a blown fuse ruins its security system, it’s an open buffet. Not to mention, do we really have to worry about a disgruntled or tired employee forgetting to leave the gate unlatched or a vengeful employee like Dennis Nedry sparking chaos through corporate sabotage?

Elon Musk has already achieved big accomplishments like the reuse of orbital rocket boosters and leading the charge with electric vehicles. So it doesn’t surprise social media users like @antibearthesis that maybe an actual dino park could be the billionaire’s next goal:

Elon will build a Jurassic Park on mars you can’t even make it up🤣🤣🤣🤣🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

This may all sound far-fetched but, if the past several years have shown us anything, it's that anything is possible. So, if we’ve already seen dire wolves making a comeback, will dinosaurs be next? @DogecoinNorway has another idea:

That and bring back flying dragons😂

I think we can maybe live without fire-breathing dragons. Honestly, it's somewhat wild to be having this conversation at all. If anything, it's a testament to the impact that pop culture can have on society as a whole.

If Elon Musk ends up being the next John Hammond and creates a real Jurassic Park I'd tell you all to “hold onto your butts.” Let's hope that if Musk somehow succeeds in doing this (and that feels like a long shot), it's built in a location that's more secure than Fort Knox. For now, catch the latest film in the Jurassic franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth, which is streaming with a Netflix subscription.