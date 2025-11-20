First Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Trailer Already Has Me Emotional

The Hunger Games movies are some of the most successful book-to-screen adaptations in recent memory, and fans were thrilled to return to Panem with a set of prequel stories. Following Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' success, Suzanne Collins gave us another origin story with Sunrise on the Reaping, which follows Haymitch Abernathy's time in the games. The first teaser just dropped, and I'm already emotional about what's to come.

What we know about Sunrise on the Reaping is limited, but fans who read the book know exactly how deadly the forthcoming movie is going to be. The first trailer (seen above) featured a younger version of beloved characters, as well as newcomers like Glenn Close's Drusilla Sickle. Plus, a few notable changes from the book itself. Let's break it all down.

This teaser opens on the titular reaping itself. Drusilla is shown being wheeled out by some Peacekeepers before picking two District 12 names out of the bowl. As fans who read the book know, drama at the Reaping results in Haymitch being chosen to represent his ill-fated district. From there we're thrown right into the 50th Quarter Quell, with the twist being that double the amount of tributes are chosen to fight to the death for the Capitol's entertainment.

Actor Joseph Zada is taking on the role of Haymitch, which was famously played by Woody Harrelson in the Hunger Games movies. Although the OG does have a brief cameo, as his voice is heard at the very tail end of this teaser. I'm hoping this is a sign that Sunrise on the Reaping's epilogue will end up being shown in live-action. Fingers crossed.

While the trailer is short, it does offer some brief but exciting glimpses at beloved characters from Hunger Games lore. We get to see Ralph Fiennes' President Snow, as well as Jesse Plemons' Plutarch Heavensbee and Elle Fanning's Effie Trinket. Although fans of the book may be more focused on the new characters that will be introduced in the blockbuster.

One of the most important newcomers to be introduced is Whitney Peaks' Lenore Dove, who is Haymitch's girlfriend at this point in his life. We see her give him the flint striker that serves as Sunrise on the Reaping's logo, which he's also seen using a number of times throughout the games. This love story is at the heart of the prequel, and is one that fans like me are especially emotionally connected to.

This clip might be short, but it already shows one big change from the book: the Tributes' costumes. While the cast is shown wearing white hoods with a pop of color that identifies their District, the book gave them solid colored costumes that really show where each of the Tributes come from. For Haymitch and the rest of the District 12 group, they're supposed to be dressed in all black.

All will be revealed when The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on November 20th of next year as part of the 2026 movie schedule. We have exactly one year to wait, but smart money says this surprise teaser will help to buoy fan excitement.