Elliot Page Kicks Off The Summer With A Shirtless Post: ‘Grateful’

After spending over three decades of his life living as an assigned female at birth, Elliot Page is finally living his truest self as a man. After making a name for himself in Hollywood and initially came out as gay , December 2020 was the moment he came out as trans , telling Time Magazine that he’s known since he was nine that he was a boy. No longer hiding who he truly is, this Canadian star has expressed how “grateful” he is to celebrate the summer season with a shirtless photo.

When you live your life feeling you don’t fit into your assigned gender, there are probably little things you wish you could do with your body that others can do. Elliot Page, living in his authentic life as a trans man, posted on Instagram that he can finally enjoy warmer weather and be comfortable in his skin. Once you take a look at this shirtless photo below, it’ll already start to feel like a hot summer.

In his caption, the Juno star wrote that going to the beach previously meant having to wear an oversized tee or layers of clothes drenched in sweat. After undergoing top surgery, Page expressed how happy he is soaking up the sun without a shirt on. The comments on his post have been very supportive with so many very happy for this talented actor. The X-Men star said he plans on sharing more of his journey as a trans man very soon.

I’m incredibly happy for Elliot Page in being able to look the way he feels as no one should have to hide themselves. His posts about feeling confident stands in juxtaposition to the time he was forced to wear a dress while ttending the red carpet premiere of Juno . Now, Page has been stunning in a dashing tuxes just like other Hollywood actor. It looks like we’ll be seeing a much more joyful from the Hard Candy star's social media as Page continues to show off those six-pack abs of his.

Another perk of Elliot Page living his life as a man is being able to take on male roles. His character on Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy was originally presented as Vanya (a.k.a. The White Violin/Umbrella Number Seven) who started as a female not developing powers as early as her siblings only to become one of the most powerful. In season three, Vanya went through a major character change coming out as transgender going by the name of Viktor. Not only was the cast of The Umbrella Academy supportive of the transition , but so were other stars who knew and worked with Page chiming in their support like Julianne Moore, Sharon Stone, Jennifer Garner, and more. He’s described the love and support he’s gotten as “his greatest gift.”