Elliot Page Recalls Being Forced To Wear A Dress For Juno’s Red Carpet
By Carly Levy published
Elliot Page was forced to wear a dress at a movie premiere.
Dress codes used to be thought of as simple in terms of gender. Namely, women wear skirts and dresses while men wear pants and suits. But when women started wearing what you would expect a man to wear, not everyone could accept that transition. According to a Bustle article about the history of women who have been fighting for the right to wear pants, you would think some progress would have been made by now in letting a woman dress how she wants. In a story from before Elliot Page came out as transgender, he recalls the time when he was forced to wear a dress at the red carpet premiere of Juno.
Because red carpet events are considered very prestigious, they want to maintain a glamorous and professional image. This is understandable since it is a big honor to be able to attend these premieres, so one presumably dresses like the event matters. It is a different story, though, if these red carpet events impose sexist rules on female attendees such as being banned for not wearing high heels. Umbrella Academy’s Elliot Page spoke to Esquire about the anguish he felt being told he had to wear a dress at the 2007 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Juno.
In the Jason Reitman movie Juno, the title character may have identified as a female, but she didn’t stick to the female fashion trends we’re used to seeing in female characters. Her fashion choice contrasted with her best friend Leah’s in that she didn’t wear mini skirts or other preppy clothes, but hoodies and graphic tees. The only real exception is when she puts on lipstick in one scene. Elliot Page said during his interview that a lot of teenage girls really responded to the clothes Juno wore in the movie. This proves that there is no “right way” for a woman to dress, and that seeing various fashion choices of women on-screen can be very inspiring.
There are plenty of women in Hollywood who know how to dress fabulously without having to wear a dress to prove that. For example, Ellen Degeneres always wears glamorous suits everywhere she goes. Not to mention, Oscar Isaacs was allowed to wear a skirt at the Moonlight premiere and for this year’s Met Gala event. So why couldn't Elliot Page where what he wanted back when promoting the 2007 dramedy? Page continued to talk about the right to wear what you’re comfortable with regardless of your gender.
It’s very true that Elliot Page should not have to come out as transgender for the right to be able to wear a suit at a premiere. Cis women deserve that treatment jut as much. At least now with the Juno star living as the man he truly is, he was able to embrace that recently by wearing a tux on the red carpet for the first time at this year’s Oscars. He was able to look the way he has always felt inside compared to looking the way people have told him to. Hopefully down the line, Page’s words can inspire more people, whether they’re cis-gender or transgender, to dress as their glamorous selves at these red carpet events without being told how.
You can see Elliot Page as the new character Viktor Hargreeves in the third season of Umbrella Academy on June 22nd. Until then, you can still see him in the previous seasons on your Netflix subscription.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.