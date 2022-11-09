Elliot Page Looked Dapper On The Red Carpet With Mae Martin, And Fans Can’t Get Enough

When Canadian actor formerly known as Ellen Page came out as trans , Elliot Page was born and became more comfortable than ever in his own skin. He’s since been out there stunning on red carpets in new attire. Page recently made a dapper red carpet appearance with comedian Mae Martin and fans cannot get enough of it.

This past weekend was a glamorous night for Elliot Page. He was seen sporting a dapper black tuxedo next to The Flight Attendant’s Mae Martin at the 11th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles. This occasion is about as momentous as the first time the Juno star wore a tux for the first time when he attended the 2022 Academy Awards. Check out this photo of the handsome duo below.

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The next photo showed both Mae Martin and Elliot Page standing together smiling. As you can see how happy the Oscar-nominated actor is wearing that black tux and bow tie, nobody will be forcing him to wear a dress on any red carpet premiere again.

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Mae Martin posted on Instagram a series of photos of the pair looking incredible at the premiere including a bathroom selfie and a video of Elton John’s performance at the gala. They posted in the caption that their “king” took them out and thanked Gucci for the suit and the gala for a “stunning night.” Instagram users absolutely approved of the suit such as this glowing comment below.

The absolute gorgeousness of you both 😍

You can’t help but swoon at this new body of Page’s like the time he showed off his shirtless six-pack abs. Another Instagram user couldn’t ignore how good The Umbrella Academy star looked in this photo too.

This photo is TOO MUCH 🔥

As for what else Elliot Page has on his plate, his Netflix show The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for its fourth and last season. I'm sure he's going to miss working with his co-stars who were very supportive of him during his transition. He’s also ready to get himself back on the dating market as People reported that in July he was on his first dating app. After filing for divorce from his wife Emily Porter after three years of marriage , it’s nice to know he’s ready to find someone else in his life that he can be happy with. Page also wrote a memoir of his transition called Pageboy that’s set to have a 2023 release.