Would Chris Pratt Join Scarlett Johansson For Another Jurassic World Movie? Here's What He Said

Since the first movie released back in 1993, the Jurassic Park movies have been a vital part of the pop culture landscape. Just last year the franchise expanded with Jurassic World Rebirth, which is streaming with a Peacock subscription. This project had the potential to kickstart a new set of movies after Dominion's ending, starring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey. But would Chris Pratt return as Owen Grady in a future sequel? Here's what the actor said.

Pratt has been busy with plenty of franchise work lately, including his tenure as Star-Lord in the MCU (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). Some fans want to see him onscreen with fellow Marvel star ScarJo in a Jurassic World movie, and while appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he was directly asked if he'd be interested in a fourth dino-centric movie. The actor responded, saying:

I think that it would be epic. We'd just have to do it in a way that honors the stories that we told the first three times.

Do you hear that sound? It's Jurassic fans everywhere collectively cheering. It would be epic seeing Pratt and Johansson crossover for another installment of the beloved franchise, and it sounds like the Parks & Rec alum is open to reprising his role as Owen. He just would want to make sure that the story properly honors his work on his trilogy of movies. Sounds pretty reasonable to me.

Jurassic World was one of the ways Pratt transformed into a Hollywood leading man, and he remains a bankable action star to this day. While Dominion saw him work alongside the OG trio of Jurassic Park stars, there are plenty of moviegoers who want to see him share the screen with Scarlett Johansson in a sequel to Rebirth.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

The Jurassic World movies are streaming now on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

Jurassic World Rebirth did well at the box office, and ended up being the sixth highest grossing movie of 2025. Add in the fact that it stars a trio of outstanding actors including Sexiest Man Alive Jonathan Bailey, and it seems like a no-brainer that Universal would continue the franchise with a sequel. Although the studio hasn't officially greenlit another installment at the time of writing this story.

With the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise in the rear view, Chris Pratt's schedule might be more flexible for another Jurassic World movie. Because while the end of Guardians 3 claimed that Star-Lord would be back for upcoming Marvel movies, there's been no indication as to when this might happen. Unfortunately, he wasn't included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement.

All four of the Jurassic World movies are streaming on Peacock. As for Pratt, his new movie Mercy is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list.