Anne Hathaway And Emily Blunt's Takes On Their Original Devil Wears Prada Premiere Looks Are As Harsh As Miranda Priestly

Well, if there’s one thing I know about fashion, it’s that it’s constantly evolving. What’s trending could be out in the blink of an eye. That point was also made when Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt were asked to review the looks they wore to The Devil Wears Prada premiere in 2006. Let’s just say, as The Devil Wears Prada 2 stars promoted the sequel's release on the 2026 movie schedule , they also shared takes on their old outfits that are as harsh as Miranda Priestly.

Now, before we dive into the takes, you need to see the looks in question. Let’s remember, The Devil Wears Prada, which you can stream with a Hulu subscription , came out in 2006, and if I had to describe these outfits, I’d say they are giving early 2000s to the max. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic)

Listen, I’m here for Hathaway’s red dress, it’s super fitting considering the red heels that are synonymous with this movie. However, she has some notes about it, as she told Hits Radio :

Well, Miranda Priestly loves Valentino, which is what I'm wearing, but I think she might have advised a different undergarment and a little tailoring.

Constructive criticism is always a good thing; however, I was surprised by how blunt the Princess Diaries star was with her notes. I think Miranda Priestly would be proud of her take.

Meanwhile, Emily Blunt’s observations about her purple mini dress had her sharing words that are just as savage as some of The Devil Wears Prada’s best lines :

I hate my vibe at that. I've gotta be [honest], I was like, 'Did I steam it?' What's happening? I'm not loving it.

Blunt was talking about her look in a way that reminded me of her character Emily telling Andy that she looked like she had a “hideous skirt convention to go to.” I think she’s being far too harsh on herself, too. I mean, plenty of celebs have thrown it back to the early 2000s with their looks in recent years, and I do think the Oppenheimer star’s purple dress is lovely.

However, it’s not lost on me that Blunt went way bigger for the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2, so I can see why she had this kind of reaction to her OG look. At the New York City premiere for the highly anticipated sequel, she rocked a massive Schiaparelli gown that was very grand and glamorous. Tonally, it was very different than the look she rocked to the 2006 premiere.

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You can see how fashion has evolved through these reactions. However, it’s also clear in the clothes that are featured in both movies. Andy’s wardrobe has evolved from The Devil Wears Prada to the sequel, and it’s obvious that the other characters’ styles have too. So, yes, it makes sense that the actress’s opinions on their original premiere looks have evolved.

Now, to see what's in style at Runway right now, you can catch The Devil Wears Prada 2 in theaters on May 1.