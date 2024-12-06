Emily Blunt Just Wore The Coolest Bow Dress With A Thigh-High Slit, And It’s Giving Winter

Taking note of the projects set to drop during the final weeks of the 2024 movie schedule and seeing snow start to fall must mean winter is upon us. However, the fashion choices celebs are making in December also show how much appreciation there is for the season. To prove that point, Emily Blunt just rocked a wonderful bow dress with a thigh-high slit.

Emily Blunt’s Gold Dress With Black Bows And Thigh-High Slit Is To Die For And Very In For Winter

Emily Blunt and a slew of celebs walked the red carpet at the Opening Ceremony for the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 on December, 5. While there were many fashion moments to take note of, I’m in the holiday spirit, and the Oppenheimer actress’s bold look really stood out as a highlight to me. I’m sure it will to you too once you see it:

(Image credit: Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

First of all, the bows, which are so in at the moment, are to die for! I love how the big black bows stream down her right shoulder and accentuate the slit on her right leg. Not to mention, that slit adds a bit of edge to the glamorous look too!

(Image credit: Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Those two things mixed with the shiny metallic gold fabric that makes up the rest of the gown are wonderful. Plus, the red carpet look featured stunning heels and tights to compliment it all, and those red nails are what truly turn this into a wintery look (even though they’re in Saudi Arabia where it’s quite warm).

Overall, this fit is something that would not be on the receiving end of a killer Devil Wears Prada line from Miranda Priestley, in fact, I think she’d enjoy it. That's because bows and sparkles are so in right now.

Bows And Sparkles Are In This Season, And Here’s Some Fashion Inspo For You

Alright girls, florals may not be for spring, but sparkles and bows 100% are for winter. At the moment, dresses and garments that feature bows are very on-trend, and they are the perfect number for a holiday party! For example, these two dresses are to die for, and honestly, they remind me a lot of Blunt’s fashion moment at the Red Sea International Film Festival:

Plus, if you are looking to take part in this cute trend, but not go full glam, more casual pieces are also featuring bows:

So, as you can see Emily Blunt’s shining shimmering outfit that featured big black bows and a high slit is very on-trend this season. Honestly, I couldn’t be more here for it, and she’s given me some big inspiration for what I could wear this holiday season.

Now, while I love trying to mimic the Sicario actress’s wonderful style, I’m also always excited to see what films she has in store for us next. Emily Blunt’s best projects show that she’s an actress with range, and looking ahead at the 2025 movie schedule and beyond, I can’t wait to see that on-screen and on the red carpet.