End Your Weekend Right With An A+ Look At Arnold Schwarzenegger Riding Around In A Tank

I think it’s safe to say that Arnold Schwarzenegger has proven to be a relatively cool and eccentric guy. The Terminator icon gets it done as an action hero on the big screen but, in his spare time, he enjoys chilling with his fuzzy livestock and smoking a good cigar. Sometimes his activities can be a bit more “interesting,” though. (I know, how do you top a pony or a donkey in your house?) Well, Schwarzenegger seems to have another hobby: riding in tanks, so why not finish out your weekend the right way by taking a look at the A+ shot.

You heard that right by the way. Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Instagram to show off both a photo and video of himself in a large tank. It seems the star really enjoyed himself, based on the look on his face and his simple caption, “Having a good time today.” It may not be hard to believe that Schwarzenegger would be one to seek out such an activity but, if you do find it tough for some reason, you can check out the post for yourself down below:

I’d say that’s a pretty unique way to kill time, and it surely made for a memorable outing for the former California governor. There are two things that still have me curious, though. First off, who arranged for the opportunity? And second, was that actually him maneuvering the armored vehicle? Because if it was, he certainly knows how to drive it. Though even if it wasn’t him manning the controls, the experience is still cool.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been a fun social media follow for a while, but that’s especially been true since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the early days of quarantine in 2020, the star used part of his time to make delightful isolation videos , one of which was even recorded from his hot tub . In 2021, he also went viral for making comments that strongly favored mask-wearing .

Aside from warning videos and his recreational activities, he’s also kept his fans up to date on personal aspects of his life. The Total Recall star underwent his second heart surgery, during which he had an aortic valve replaced. After the operation, he updated fans on his condition , saying that he felt “fantastic.” Just a few weeks later, he posted to social media again, sharing a delightful video that showed him out and about .

It’s great to know that the 74-year-old actor is in good health and enjoying life, as evidenced by his recent social media post. One can probably assume that his tank ride won’t be the over-the-top activity he enjoys in his lifetime. And quite frankly, I take comfort in that.