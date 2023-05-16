Eva Mendes Rocked A Tee With Ryan Gosling’s Ken On It, And Where Can Barbie Fans Get One?

The Ken-ergy is infectious. With the Barbie movie inching closer and closer to its premiere date on the 2023 movie schedule , many, myself included, are starting to get very hype about the film's release, and are beginning to brainstorm about the pink fits we’re going to wear on July 21. Well, Eva Mendes , Ryan Gosling’s wife, and A+ Ken fangirl, just showed off some epic Barbie merch, perfect for those who want to embrace the Ken-ergy this summer.

While Barbiecore is all the rage right now, and bright pink fits are having their well-deserved moment, Eva Mendes decided to support her hubby with a fantastic Ken tee. The shirt features a photo of Gosling’s character with his bleach blonde hair, denim vest and text that reads: “Barbie 2023 - Ryan Gosling as Ken,” in that signature Barbie font. Check it out for yourself here:

The shirt featured in Mendes's post was likely made by the artist ironpalette, who sells the T-shirts on Redbubble (opens in new tab) for $23.50.

With Mendes showing her love for both her husband and “just Ken,” it means that both Gosling and his wife have rocked some epic Barbie movie merchandise in the last month. The Ken actor himself rocked a “From Director Greta Gerwig” T-shirt at CinemaCon in April while talking about how he “ doubted [his] Ken-ergy, ” and ultimately “conjured” it for the movie. Overall, I think it's safe to say: a couple that wears Barbie merch together, stays together.

Clearly, this couple knows how to find all the good Barbie shirts. In Gosling's case, there are many versions of the Gerwig-inspired shirt, however, two places you can purchase it, in either black or white, are on SuperYaki or Redbubble (opens in new tab).

Considering Mendes and Gosling don’t make many public appearances together often, it’s been extra fun to see them both rocking Barbie-inspired looks as they hype up audiences for the summer movie.

Although, Eva Mendes has been showing her support for her husband's fun role since the beginning. When the first photo of Ryan Gosling as Ken dropped, she took to Instagram with the perfect hashtag, writing: “#Thatsmyken” after posting a few lines about how “So. F.” good and funny the movie is. It’s also been reported that the two have been having a lot of fun with Gosling going bleach blonde , and they really have been embracing all the Ken-ergy.