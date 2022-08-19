Eva Mendes Is A Barbie Girl In A Barbie World After Ryan Gosling Goes Blonde To Play Ken

The upcoming movie Barbie has been sparking quite a reaction from the internet. Those first looks at Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken have given everyone something to talk about. However, it’s hard to top the thoughts of Eva Mendes, as she’s more than readily admitted to her crush on partner Gosling’s new toy-based role . So it’s no surprise that, allegedly, Mendes and Gosling have had some fun with his new blonde look.

A source for Us Magazine hinted at as much, with the support for Ryan Gosling’s Barbie role extending into the couple’s personal lives. Highlighting just the sort of support Gosling has gotten from Eva Mendes, that unidentified speaker

They were actually having fun role playing together after he went blond. They both got some good laughs.

This alleged story about Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, if true, wouldn’t be all that surprising. That first look at Gosling’s Ken was all abs, hair, and cocky attitude; which is exactly what the character requires. It’s also an insanely attractive look, and it even inspired Mendes to make a special request when it came to a very specific prop in that shot. Clearly, the love between these famous partners is in good shape, and that’s been shown yet again, in more ways than one.

From the word go, Eva Mendes has cheered Ryan Gosling on in his Barbie journey. That’s not where the support stops, naturally, as the same source that kicked things off above threw in this gem about Mendes’ support for Gosling’s overall career:

Eva is always supportive of the films Ryan takes on. She finds it cute and charming that he’s playing the role of Ken.

It’s a beautiful thing to see a Hollywood couple support each other in life, and have some alleged fun in the process. Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling leaning into the Barbie experience only sweetens the deal for just how fun the actual movie might turn out to be. Though if this pattern continues, and Gosling is still attached to that Blumhouse spin on The Wolf Man , things might get a bit hairy for these two in the near future.