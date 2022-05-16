Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Jamie Lee Curtis Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Poking Fun At Marvel And Doctor Strange 2

Sometimes coincidences happen in Hollywood, when similar projects happen at around the same time. One concept that’s being used a bunch is the multiverse, both within and outside of the comic book genre. And Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Jamie Lee Curtis can’t stop, won’t stop talking smack about Marvel and Doctor Strange 2, igniting a cute “feud” in the process.

The MCU recently expanded with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but it was preceded by the release of Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All At Once. The two movies take very different approaches to the multiverse , and it’s a funny coincidence that they ended up being released just weeks away from each other. Jamie Lee Curtis has been delightfully competitive over the movies as a result, boasting what her sci-fi movie was able to do with a fraction of the Marvel blockbuster’s budget. She continued this trend on her Instagram recently, sharing a video from the set and some choice words. Check it out below,

Those are some fighting words from the Halloween icon. In it we see how one of the many unique shots from Everything Everywhere All At Once was done, and the folks involved in making the acclaimed drama such a success. And through it all she hilariously references and antagonizes Doctor Strange 2, as their battle at the box office continues. While the Scarlet Witch is powerful, I’m not messing with Laurie Strode.

The above clip was shared to Jamie Lee Curtis’ whopping 4.1 million followers on Instagram, along with her cheeky caption which takes aim at the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the Benedict Cumberbatch blockbuster is part of a well-oiled machine, Everything Everywhere All At Once told a much different story while also pulling on the concept of the multiverse. And for Jamie Lee Curtis, that meant a mixture of drama, comedy, and action sequences as IRS inspector Deirdre.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The box office performance of Everything Everything All At Once has definitely been an impressive one, as the unique blockbuster doesn’t have a built-in fan base like new Marvel movies. At the time of writing this story, the movie has earned over $50 million on a reported budget of $25 million. By comparison, Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had a budget of $200 million. Talk about a disparity.

Of course, this isn’t the only time that Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Jamie Lee Curtis has been feeling competitive and in the mood to playfully jab at Doctor Strange 2. She’s known for being super active on social media, and using her signature wit and sense of humor while promoting projects like Halloween Ends .