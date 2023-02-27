Everything Everywhere's Ke Huy Quan Reveals He Got A Great Piece Of Advice From James Cameron During Awards Season

Ke Huy Quan has had a wild year. After decades of principally being known for his roles in Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom and The Goonies, he earned wide-spread, much deserved acclaim for his comeback performance in last spring's Everything Everywhere All At Once, and that has translated to an amazing run during the current awards season. That kind of craziness would be challenging for anybody to deal with, but Quan seems to have a great support system for himself – and he's been getting solid advice from legends like James Cameron.

The Avatar: The Way Of Water director certainly has his own fair share of awards season experience, and Ke Huy Quan was a recent recipient of some of the filmmaker's wisdom. The actor spoke about the experience with People this past weekend at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and he shared the tip he got to have fun amidst all of the chaos. Said Quan,

I was able to meet James Cameron at one of these events and he gave me some great advice. He said, ‘Enjoy myself, don’t take it too seriously and take it all in,’ and that’s what I’m doing. It’s great advice. I mean honestly I didn’t think I would ever be here and here I am with you, with everybody. It’s incredible.

Big awards can have a substantial impact on any actor or filmmaker's career, hence why it's understandable that they would take the whole experience very seriously. That can obviously end up having some serious emotional consequences – but evidently Ke Huy Quan is avoiding all of that by just taking everything in stride and enjoying the ride (it also helps when you can take enthusiastic selfies with Tom Cruise).

Obviously one thing that helps in the process of enjoying the ride is picking up a lot of exciting hardware from critics groups and film-centric organizations, and the Everything Everywhere All At Once star has definitely been doing a lot of that. Practically every voting body in the 2022/2023 awards season has at least nominated Ke Huy Quan for Best Supporting Actor, and while he has faced some stiff competition (other top nominees including Brendan Gleeson and Judd Hirsch), he has won more often than he has lost.

In fact, his most recent win was at the aforementioned Screen Actors Guild Awards. Not only did he take home the individual prize for "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role," but he also shared the "Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture" award with his Everything Everywhere All At Once co-stars.

Of course, the biggest one coming up is the Academy Awards. Ke Huy Quan is nominated for Best Supporting Actor alongside the aforementioned Brendan Gleeson and Judd Hirsch as well as Brian Tyree Henry and Barry Keoghan – and he is the favorite to win Hollywood's highest honor. Fans will find out if predictions are correct when the Oscars air on ABC in less than two weeks on Sunday, March 12.

If you haven't seen Everything Everywhere All At Once, the film is currently available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription (with the Showtime add-on). You can learn how to watch all of the movies nominated at the Academy Awards with our Oscars streaming guide, and check our our full run-down of all the 2023 Oscar nominations.