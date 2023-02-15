Ke Huy Quan Giddily Taking A Selfie With Tom Cruise Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Ke Huy Quan has absolutely been a breath of fresh air this awards season. After he eft acting for 20 years due to a lack of opportunities after his childhood fame in movies like The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Quan made a comeback in the 2022 movie, only to be among this year’s 2023 Oscar nominations . Seeing the actor interact with Hollywood amidst this is such a joy, and the latest moment involves Tom Cruise.

Ke Huy Quan and Tom Cruise were both in attendance for the Oscar nominees luncheon that took place on Monday. As Kyle Buchanan captured on Twitter , at one point in the night, the Everything Everywhere star made sure he got a selfie with Tom Cruise, and the moment was adorable.

“I want a picture with this man! I want a picture of this man!” Ke Huy Quan, so giddy he’s hopping, has selfied with Tom Cruise pic.twitter.com/7j6JHyjeJJFebruary 13, 2023 See more

Ke Huy Quan looks like an absolute fanboy (in the best way) in the moment showing the actor shooting a selfie with the Top Gun icon as he flashes a surprised, but very happy face. Apparently Quan said he wanted a picture with “this man” when he spotted him before asking for the photo. Cruise looks happy to oblige amidst the sea of celebrities around them that night.

During awards season, it’s been so sweet to see Ke Huy Quan interact with the Hollywood community. For example, his Indiana Jones co-star Harrison Ford has shared support for his Oscar nomination , and Quan has reunited with his Encino Man co-star Brendan Fraser, who is also finding a comeback story throughout the season for his acclaimed role in The Whale, for which he is up for Best Actor.

Quan is heavily favored to win his first Oscar about a month from now in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. The movie has been honored with the most nominations from the Academy this year with 11, including Best Picture. His co-star Michelle Yeoh is also nominated for Best Actress, which is a first for Asian women in that specific category.

The actor is nominated against Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin, Brian Tyree Henry for Causeway and Judd Hirsch for The Fablemans. Thus far, Ke Huy Quan has most notably taken home the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for the role.

Cruise, on the other hand, was believed by many to be snubbed for Best Actor for Top Gun: Maverick. The sequel was nominated for six Academy Awards though, and the actor will win a golden trophy if it nabs Best Picture for being a producer on the film. The Oscars is set to air on ABC on Sunday, March 12.