How To Watch Oscar Nominated Best Picture Movies 2023 Online On Streaming Services Around The World

Award season is in full swing with the 95th Academy Awards set to take place on Sunday, March 12 in the Dolby Theatre on the Hollywood Boulevard. With the 2023 Oscar nominations revealed, there is no better time to prep in the lead up and guarantee a great watch than diving head first into the titles up for Oscar for Best Picture.

With plenty of the biggest titles already having found their way onto streaming services around the globe, we've detailed below where you can watch the 2023 Oscar nominated Best Picture movies online, including The Banshees of Inisherin and Elvis.

How to watch All Quiet On The Western Front online

(Image credit: Netflix)

Adapted from the 1929 Erich Maria Remarque novel of the same name, All Quiet on the Western Front is set in the final days of the First World War. Following a young German solider, Paul Bäumer (portrayed by Felix Kammerer) as he enlists with grand plans of becoming a war hero. What unfolds is the terrifying realities of war and Bäumer's fight for survival amidst the start of armistice negotiations.

Stream on Netflix everywhere

How to watch Avatar: The Way of Water online

13 years after the release of James Cameron's Avatar - the 13th highest grossing movie of all time - comes its sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. Returning to Pandora following the defeat of the RDA invasion sixteen years ago, Jake Sully (portrayed by Sam Worthington) now leads the Omatikaya clan with Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and their brood of children. Once again, though, the Na'vi race must face a familiar threat as the new head of the RDA, General Frances Armore (Edie Falco) attempts to colonize Pandora.

Currently The Way of Water is only available to watch in the theater

How to watch The Banshees of Inisherin online

(Image credit: Searchlight)

Starring Colin Farrell and Brandan Gleeson, and directed by Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin reunites the two In Bruges stars in a tale of strained friendship, set against the backdrop of an isolated island off of the west coast of Ireland at the end of the 1923 Irish Civil War. Attempting to compose music he'll be remembered for, Colm Doherty (Gleeson) attempts to abruptly cut ties with his lifelong friend, Pádraic Súilleabháin (Farrell).

How to watch Elvis online

Austin Butler lends his own dulcet, husky tones in the biopic of Elvis Presley with the help of some of Baz Luhrmann's razzle dazzle magic. Elvis is told from the point of view of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (portrayed by Tom Hanks), as the American rock and roll star rises to fame, from his bleak beginnings of Mississippi to the rock and movie star of the 1950s.

How to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once online

(Image credit: A24)

A sweeping adventure through alternative universes, Chinese immigrant Evelyn Wang (portrayed by Michelle Yeoh) is at a crossroads with the laundromat she owns barely keeping afloat and her marriage seemingly on the rocks. An encounter with an IRS auditor sends her life (or lives) off kilter though, bursting open a multiverse that sees Evelyn able explore parallel realities that could anchor her to a new course.

How to watch The Fabelmans online

From the enigmatic mind of Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans takes inspiration from the award-winning directors own life growing up in post-World War II Arizona. Documenting Sammy Fabelman (Mateo Zoryan and then Gabriel LaBelle) from ages seven to 18 as he becomes an aspiring filmmaker. Along the way, though, he discovers an earth-shattering family secret that he learns to come to terms with through film.

Currently The Fablemans is only available to watch in the theater

How to watch Tár online

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Tár takes its title from the formidable protagonist in which it centers. Cate Blanchette stars as the fictional Lydia Tár, widely considered to be one of the greatest living composer-conductors and the first major female director of a Berlin Philharmonic orchestra. A trailblazer in a male dominant world, between the soon to be published memoir and taking on a live recording of Gustav Mahler's "Symphony No. 5", Tár's facade begins to crack, revealing a web of dirty secrets and the manipulative person that lives beneath.

US: Stream on Peacock TV (opens in new tab)

Stream on Peacock TV UK: Unavailable to stream or rent

Unavailable to stream or rent Canada: Rent on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Rent on Amazon Prime Video Australia: Unavailable to stream or rent

How to watch Top Gun: Maverick online

Thirty-six years after the original Top Gun was released, Tom Cruise returns alongside Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and more in its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Set 30-years later, Pete (Cruise) returns to the Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program to teach new pilots. In turn, he must face up to the past while taking the next generation of fighter pilots on a mission demanding the ultimate sacrifice.

US: Stream on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) or FuboTV (opens in new tab)

Stream on Paramount Plus or FuboTV UK: Stream on Paramount Plus

Stream on Paramount Plus Canada: Stream on Paramount Plus

Stream on Paramount Plus Australia: Binge (opens in new tab) or Paramount Plus

How to watch Triangle of Sadness online

(Image credit: BBC Film)

If you liked The White Lotus, you'll probably enjoy Triangle of Sadness. The premise? Beautiful celebrity couple Carl and Yaya (Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean) are invited on a luxurious cruise for the insufferably rich, with the slightly manic boat captain, portrayed by Woody Harrelson, at the helm. Inevitably the trip goes awry, leaving survivors stranded on a desert island.

How to watch Women Talking online

Based on Miriam Toew's 2018 novel and the true events that took place at the Manitoba Colony, Women Talking stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand. The movie follows a group of women isolated in a religious colony, and drugged and raped by its men, and the fallout as the truth is revealed in what proves to be a harrowing yet empowering watch.