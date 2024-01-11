Exclusive Mean Girls Clip: The New Cast Explains Why The Directors Were Perfect For The Movie Musical
Mean Girls was directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. in their film directorial debut.
2004's Mean Girls is a truly iconic teen comedy that's become ingrained in the pop culture landscape in the decades since its release. Tina Fey eventually adapted it into a full Broadway musical, which was nominated for a number of Tonys. Now The Plastics are back on screen in an adaptation of that stage play, and an exclusive clip shows the cast of Mean Girls explaining why co-directors Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez were the perfect choice to bring this new movie to life.
The pressure is definitely on for the new version of Mean Girls, whose trailers were noticeably missing any singing at all. While Tina Fey made sure that the new script was full of surprises, it was up to Jayne and Perez to bring this new adaptation together. In the exclusive clip you can see above, the cast spoke about working with this dynamic duo, and all they brought to the table-- especially during musical numbers. In the clips Regina George actress Renee Rapp praised their work, saying:
Points were made. The footage from the new movie shows lots of explosive cinematography, bright colors, and moments of true movie magic. And it's perhaps for this reason why critical response for Mean Girls are overall rather positive. That includes CinemaBlend's Mean Girls review, written by yours truly.
The video above shows a glimpse onto the set of the new Mean Girls, which has a number of musical numbers throughout its 112-minute runtime. Another person who praised what the directors brought to the table is writer Tina Fey, who also reprises her role as Ms. Norbury in the new movie. She spoke about Perez and Jayne's contributions to the upcoming movie, saying:
Having seen the movie early, I can attest that they did just that. Despite the familiar subject matter and how quotable the original Mean Girls is, Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. have jam-packed the new movie with plenty of surprises. That includes variations on iconic lines we all know and love, allowing Fey's dialogue to take new life and find a way to tickle the funny bones of even the biggest Mean Girls superfans.
Clearly the cast of Mean Girls loved heir pair of directors, and it should be fascinating to see how this translates to their performances, and how moviegoers respond to this new take on the franchise. The original means so much (especially to millennials) so the stakes are high.
The new musical Mean Girls hits theaters on January 12th. Be sure to check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
