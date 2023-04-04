The Super Mario Bros. Movie Reviews Are Here, And The Critics Are Split Over The Video Game Adaptation
What are critics saying about the highly anticipated movie?
There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and particularly Chris Pratt’s role as everybody’s favorite video game plumber. The actor has faced some backlash regarding his voice for the beloved character in the trailers and limited footage released so far, but he’s asked fans to “go see the movie” before making any final judgments. That opportunity is upon us, as the animated film is set to hit theaters on April 5. Now the reviews are in to help us know what to expect from the video game adaptation.
In addition to Chris Pratt, the movie boasts an impressive cast that includes Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and other big names. The first reactions to the film were overwhelmingly positive, but now that critics have a chance to expound on their theatrical experiences, let’s dive a little deeper, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Eric Eisenberg rates the movie just 2 out of 5 stars, saying despite the great animation, the characters come off as one-dimensional and bland. He continues:
Germain Lussier of Gizmodo agrees the movie is a mess, with characters who barely learn anything and stakes that don’t elicit any emotion. The critic wishes the filmmakers would have aspired to more with IP that is so beloved, saying:
Joshua Rivera of Polygon notes that The Super Mario Bros. Movie provides loads of nostalgia but feels built to capture screenshots rather than make memories in its own right. The critic argues that the film’s attempts to bottle the appeal of Mario end up mostly just referencing it. The review continues:
Not all of the reviews were so bleak, however. Owen Gleiberman of Variety joins the other critics in praising the animation but disagrees with the above critic's assessment that non-fans won’t respond to The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s energy. He also praises the fairy-tale story that provides a satisfying video game buzz, saying;
Tom Jorgensen of IGN rates the movie a “Great” 8 out of 10, calling it a “pipe dream come true” and arguing that the movie’s charm and energy make up for its paper-thin plot. The critic concludes:
The critics seem to agree that the animation is impressive, while the plot is lacking. Their overall enjoyment of the film beyond that is varied, so time will tell if this goes down as one of Chris Pratt’s best roles. If you want to see Mario, Luigi and the rest of the classic video game crew on the big screen, you’ll have your chance starting Wednesday, April 5. And it’s never too early to start planning your next trip to the theater, so be sure to check out our 2023 Movie Release Schedule to see what else is coming soon.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Carly Levy
By Erik Swann
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley
By Laura Hurley
By Ryan LaBee