‘Thrilled To Be Doing It': The Exec Releasing Jonathan Majors' Next Movie Reveals Key Reasons He Acquired It, And How The Actor Will Handle Promotion
Jonathan Majors' career has definitely slowed down since his arrest and conviction.
Actor Jonathan Majors' star power was steadily growing over the last few years, especially after villainous roles in both Creed III and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (the latter of which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). Unfortunately, things came to a screeching halt when Majors was arrested and late convicted of assault and harassment. But he's got an upcoming 2025 movie coming titled Magazine Dreams, and the exec releasing the project reveals key reasons he acquired it, and how Majors will handle promotion, being quoted saying he's "thrilled to be doing It."
Jonathan Majors' conviction sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, including Marvel firing him from playing Kang. But he'll return to the big screen in the New Year with Magazine Dreams, and producer/ exec Tom Ortenberg spoke to THR about his excitement about both the project and Majors' performance. As he put it:
There you have it. While some studios might be reticent of getting involved with Jonathan Majors because of the controversy surrounding him, that's not how Ortenberg sees it. Instead, he thinks the quality of Magazine Dreams, especially Majors' performance. And it should be interesting to see if the moviegoing public agrees.
While his career is Majors, he's still making money through festival appearances. And Magazine Dreams has the opportunity to start real comeback momentum. Later in the same interview, Ortenberg spoke about how the 35 year-old actor will factor into the movie's press tour, saying:
There you have it. It sounds like the actor's career isn't quite over, despite hi s legal issues and firing from Marvel Studios. And in addition to Magazine Dreams, Majors landed his first post-trial role recently. So maybe things are looking up.
Magazine Dreams is expected to arrive in theaters on January 31st.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.