How Jonathan Majors Is Making Major Bucks After His Marvel Gig And More Dry Up

Almost a year ago, Jonathan Majors’ time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe came to an unceremonious end when Marvel Studios fired him after he was found guilty of assault and harassment charges. This was just one of many professional setbacks the actor has dealt with after he was arrested in early 2023 for physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Now the ex-Kang the Conqueror actor , who was sentenced to “one year of domestic violence counseling,” has found a new way to bring in the big bucks as his acting opportunities have dried up.

Majors will appear this Saturday and Sunday at the Famous Monsters Festival, which is being held in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. If you’re attending the event, you’ll have the opportunity to get an autograph from him or a professional photo taken with him, with the former costing $140 each and the latter costing $160. It’s also mentioned on the Festival’s home page that he will not be taking table selfies.

Other celebrities attending the event include Star Trek’s George Takei, Lord of the Rings’ Andy Serkis and X-Men’s Tyler Mane, but as TMZ noted, this is a “far cry” from just a few years ago when Majors had not only been cast to play the main antagonist in the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, but had also garnered attention from movies like The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Da 5 Bloods and The Harder They Fall. Following the report’s publication, a representative for Majors told the outlet:

Jonathan is excited to get back out in front of the fans who appreciate and love the Kang storyline and lore, and he can’t wait to see some friendly faces.

One could argue that 2023 was the biggest year of Jonathan Majors’ professional career. In addition to starring opposite Michael B. Jordan as Damian Anderson in Creed III, he also antagonized Scott Lang and his allies as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, then went on to star in Loki Season 2 as Victor Timely, another Kang variant. As seen in the Quantumania mid-credits scene, the stage was being set for numerous versions of Kang to wreak havoc on the Marvel multiverse. This would have come to a head in what was then known as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

However, now that’s all been swept away. Now Marvel has instead tapped Robert Downey Jr. to play Doctor Doom, who will take over as the villain in the fifth and sixth Avengers movies, resulting in The Kang Dynasty being retitled as Doomsday. Supposedly the disappearance of the Kangs will be addressed in an upcoming Marvel movie when it’s shared that the Time Variance Authority stopped them before they ignited a multiversal war. It was also rumored in late July that originally Deadpool & Wolverine was supposed to show Paradox collecting anchor beings from different universes in order to form an army to battle the Council of Kangs.

Along with his Marvel ousting, Jonathan Majors’ Magazine Dreams still has yet to be released to the public following its world premiere at last year’s Sundance Film Festival. Currently the only project the actor has lined up is the revenge thriller Merciless, which is being directed by Martin Villeneuve. As such, it’s understandable why he’s attending this convention, though I have to wonder how many of the attendees will be willing to shell out for the costs of his autographs and pictures.