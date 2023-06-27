Fan-Favorite Mission: Impossible Podcast Light The Fuse Is Leveling Up And The First Episode Sounds Exciting

Precious few film franchises can claim to have their own official podcast. Sure, there are shows like Franchise Me, which dives into multiple series from Hollywood’s history. And saga’s like the James Bond movies or some horror staples have attracted dedicated podcasters and rabid followings. But they don’t compare to the audience built by Light the Fuse, a podcast created by Charles Hood and Drew Taylor in service of the ongoing Mission: Impossible series. And the show just announced – in preparation for the arrival of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One – that it is relaunching as the official companion podcast for the Mission series, and will kick off its next phase with a Tom Cruise interview.

Paramount confirmed that Light the Fuse will join the Paramount Audio library, becoming the official companion podcast for the franchise. The show will join the Audio slate on July 11, one day before ahead of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One arrives in theaters on July 12. Critics already have weighed in on the sequel, and McQ has been teasing stunts for Part Two already … even though he’s still filming.

To date, Light the Fuse already has assembled an impressive guest list of Mission: Impossible veterans, including frequent director Christopher McQuarrie, Cruise, composer Lorne Balfe, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol director Brad Bird, original director Brian De Palma, and more. But Paramount now says that the program will be able to get more access to talent, helping fans celebrate their favorite film franchise.

Speaking on the collaboration, Charles Hood and Drew Taylor said:

Since starting the podcast we’ve had our eye on the seemingly impossible mission of transitioning to the official Mission: Impossible podcast. We are so thrilled to have accomplished that mission and to now officially be a part of the IMF, er, Paramount Global Podcast Network. We can’t wait to take the show to new heights for those that have always listened and to welcome all of the listeners who will be discovering it for the first time. We hope they choose to accept it.

In the first new episode of the relaunched series, Hood and Taylor will be joined by Mission: Impossible star and producer Tom Cruise. That, alone, should be enough. But Cruise will be joined by Christopher McQuarrie, making for an iconic episode. Don’t worry that the show will peak with episode one. Light the Fuse already can confirm that Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, and more have been scheduled to appear on the podcast. So fans will have virtually every angle of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One covered.

You finally will get to see that massive motorcycle stunt that Cruise and McQuarrie have been teasing for months when Dead Reckoning, Part One lands in theaters. At the same time, new episodes for Light the Fuse will debut every Tuesday on all major podcast platforms, and are a must for Mission fans around the globe.