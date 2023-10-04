Fans Have A Theory Meghan Markle Was The Inspiration For Disney’s Upcoming Wish Movie, And Honestly I Can See It

Meghan Markle’s impact on pop culture can not be overlooked. The story of an American girl falling in love with a British prince and then becoming royalty made many swoon, as it resembled something of a Disney fantasy. Now some fans think that the newest Disney movie Wish may have been influenced by the Duchess of Sussex. The animation studio recently released a trailer for their new film Wish, which saw the introduction of a new female character named Asha. Fans seem to think she looks like Markle, and honestly, I see it.

Wish is one of the most anticipated projects from Disney this year. It's introducing original characters and a fantastical plot that seems like it's drawing from its dreamy princess roots. After getting our first look at the animated film, fans couldn’t help but point out that the protagonist Asha bears many similarities to Meghan Markle. One fan said on X (formally Twitter):

I'm absolutely convinced Disney drew inspiration from #PrincessMeghan for their new character, Princess Asha! 🌟Similar features and freckles – the resemblance is uncanny! 💜✨ #MeghanMarkle #Meghan #SussexSquad

The fan put a picture of the two side by side, and honestly, I can see it. The freckles and big eyes are notable as well as the nose. Also, the royal connection can not be ignored, and the fairytale story Markle is often associated with. You can see our side-by-side comparison below:

(Image credit: Photo by Joshua Sammer/Getty Images)/Disney)

Many fans in the comments also totally saw the resemblance, with some even suggesting that Disney directly took the features for their new Disney heroine from the former Suits star. You can see some of the comments below:

@_schrami_: no doubt in my mind

@BinaGayadien: Yes me too. I thought the same when I saw the trailers.

@MarieJamison9: Omg that's absolutely adorable! I definitely see the resemblance.☺️

@thyme_heather: I agree. Disney's tribute to Meghan. It can't be missed. I love it.

This all may be a coincidence, but Disney is known for taking inspiration from real life when it comes to their characters. They have even been open about being inspired by Ariana DeBose, who plays Asha in Wish, as they created the character. Some have noted that the Toy Story characters bear somewhat of a resemblance to their respective voice actors, and animators have designed characters based on real-life cultural figures. Disney hasn’t commented on an actual Markle influence, but the inspiration could be there, subconscious or not.

Wish is about a 17-year-old girl named Asha who lives in the Kingdom of Rosas, and senses an evil nature in the ruler, King Magnifico. She wishes on a star, which gives her magical powers that may help her aid the citizens of Rosas. The animated film features voice work from an all-star ensemble cast that includes DeBose, Chris Pine, and Evan Peters. The plot definitely doesn’t take influence from the British royal family, you’d have to turn your attention to The Crown for that kind of intrigue. So, these physical similarities may just be coincidental, or a fun easter egg for Disney fans. However, it’s fun to think about how our real-life stories may influence the big screen.

You can see Disney’s Wish when it hits theaters on November 22 as a part of the 2023 movie schedule. Fans can also hear about Meghan Markle’s own account of her wayward experience as a royal in the Harry & Meghan docuseries, which is available for those with a Netflix subscription.