Fans Are Loving Inside Out 2, But It’s Bringing A Lot Of Lightyear Apologists Out Of The Woodwork
Pixar's "worst" movie has more defenders than you might think.
Inside Out 2 is a massive hit for Pixar, and it's come at an important time for the studio, which recently saw layoffs following years of films that were either kept from theaters entirely or had difficulty finding an audience while they were there. While one can argue that all the movies shuttled directly to Disney+ could have had successful theatrical runs, and Elemental eventually found an audience internationally, there’s little silver lining around the Toy Story spinoff Lightyear, though that hasn’t stopped its fans.
Lightyear is the lowest-grossing Pixar movie to date, short of Onward, which saw its theatrical run shortened due to theaters closing. That doesn’t mean the movie doesn’t have fans, and in the shadow of Inside Out 2’s incredible success, they’re singing the praises of the film. Critic Matt Zoller Seitz is one of those who thinks Lightyear had something worth recognizing even though the film didn’t stick the landing. On X (fomerly known as Twitter) he said…
The original post has gotten a lot of response, much of it from others who agree with Zoller Seitz to one degree or another, either that Lightyear was a better movie than it gets credit for being, or that it at least is a project with some redeeming qualities. Many think that the fact that Lightyear had some surprisingly hard sci-fi elements in a movie ostensibly for kids was one of its strengths. As one response put it…
It’s an interesting idea that maybe any Pixar movie released in Lightyear’s slot was going to bomb. The previous three Pixar movies had been released straight to Disney+, and without even the Premiere Access additional price tag that several live-action movies were given. There was a perception, right or wrong, that Pixar was seen as lesser content, and there was a fear that perhaps audiences had decided that all Pixar movies no longer needed to be seen in theaters.
There seems to be a strong consensus among fans that Lightyear has a phenomenal opening act, which unfortunately doesn’t hold up for the other two-thirds of the story. Still, not all comments believe that the shift from potentially serious sci-fi to “kids' movie” is a flaw…
You can certainly count me in the “Lightyear is good actually” camp. It may not be Pixar’s best movie, but considering just what the track record of that studio is, some of its “worst” films are still better than most movies ever made.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.