Eminem Created A Wildly Memorable Popcorn Bucket For The Release Of Stans… And (Unlike Others) He Gave It Out For Free

Some may think that Eminem having a documentary on the roster of 2025 movies is either weird, or a sign that some of us fans are getting old. In either case, the Stans trailer may have stirred up some feelings, as the man also known as Marshall Mathers is about to speak candidly soon enough, and in a theater near you. What’s even more wild though is that in a tip of the hat to his own iconography, there’s going to be a popcorn bucket for the upcoming film that’s absolutely on brand; and it could be yours for free.

The good news is that if you want to grab this Stans concession collectible, you don’t have to do anything but buy a ticket. However, the bad news is that it’s one of those “while supplies last” deals; with no set cap on what to expect. Even with those caveats in mind, though, it's hard not to admit that the finished product below is pretty in line with what you’d expect from Eminem:

Just imagine one of those pill bottle buckets, proudly displayed in-between The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Galactus bucket and The Naked Gun’s beaver-iffic collectible at your local theater. It’s a visual that shows just how broad the spectrum of movies (and merch) can be in the tail end of the summer movie season. Of course, we need to drill down a little to get to the Eminem of this Stans collector’s item; which is also quite the clever twist.

On the surface, the bucket’s prescription bottle appearance feels like a nod to 2009’s Relapse. That album had its own pharmacological aesthetic, with the track listing looking like the paperwork you’d get with a prescription.

As for patient “Stanley Mitchell” and the advice to “remember, it’s not so bad,” that all comes from The Marshall Mathers LP’s classic single that gave Stans, and the fans it describes, that very name. That fact, and the impact it has on this project, is totally felt through the trailer - which you can see below:

Even wilder than the popcorn bucket, though, is the fact that it's been 25 years since “Stan” openly talked about obsessive fandom, giving the world a new name to something we used to call devotion like “Beatlemania.” It’s even weirder to think that Eminem will be returning to the big screen as a lead (of sorts) for the first time since 2002’s 8 Mile.

Only this time, the story the Grammy winner is sharing isn’t semi-autobiographical. It's an unvarnished truth. Learning that director Steven Leckart came across some wild Stans fan stories during the making of this documentary is about as surprising as finding out that there are Eminem/Happy Gilmore 2 outtakes which are "unusable" in a PG-13 film.

The tales told in this doc are probably what will be the true shockers, and you can experience those stories for yourself right now. Stans’ limited theatrical run continues through this Thursday, so be sure to check your local listings before heading out. Best of luck to those of you who’ve just learned of this popcorn bucket and want to make it a part of your collection at home!