How Does Jennifer Lopez Always Look ‘Flawless’? An Insider Drops Claims About How Her Glam Team Operates

Jennifer Lopez’s post-divorce “hot girl summer” hasn’t slowed down one bit. The 56-year-old “On the Floor” singer continues to turn heads with her seemingly ageless beauty. From red carpets and concert stages to social media selfies and bikini photo dumps , she rarely, if ever, appears without that signature “JLo glow.” According to a new report, it may be the result of a beauty operation as finely tuned as one of her tours.

As Star Magazine reports, Lopez is allegedly spending a small fortune on an elite glam squad who follow her around virtually 24/7. While she’s “always” had a hairstylist on hand for major red carpet appearances to tame every stray hair, a source tells Star she now keeps that role filled far more often. And hair is just the start. According to an unnamed source:

She gets her make-up done professionally every morning as well. She has multiple people on each team so they can have time off.

The insider says the singer-turned-actress’s team also includes a facialist, masseuse, and personal trainers, all of whom are allegedly “so close to her” they’re like family. Every morning reportedly starts with a full-body lymphatic drainage massage, followed by a daily facial treatment. The source continued:

Every morning her masseuse gives her a full body lymphatic drainage massage. She gets some sort of facial treatment daily. She has all the latest gadgets in her home spa. You never see her out going to a spa, and there’s a reason for that, she has it all at home.

Trainers are reportedly “a key part” of Lopez’s team, helping her squeeze in multiple workouts a day around her crazy schedule. If you think her crew is cutting corners, think again. Word is, her glam squad is “at the top of their game” and charges high hourly rates. It totally makes sense, though, since they’re on call day and night. The source added:

These people are on call day and night, even between shows, to make sure every inch of her is flawless.

That kind of access doesn’t come cheap. The insider estimates Lopez spends over $2 million a year on her beauty team, though, with an alleged $40 million in annual earnings, it’s said to be barely a blip on her balance sheet. Plus, as the source notes, it can be considered a business expense.

All of this comes as Lopez continues her Up All Night Tour, where she’s been making headlines for more than just her stage looks. At the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy last month, Star previously reported she teased the crowd about feeling “naughty” and liking it “hard” in the bedroom — a moment that immediately lit up social media.

She’s also been drawing speculation with lyrics that seem to hint at her split from ex-husband Ben Affleck, 52. But according to a source close to the former Batman, Affleck isn’t letting it faze him .

JLo isn’t slowing down anytime soon, with several big-screen projects on the horizon — and one in particular has “must-see” written all over it. In Kiss of the Spider Woman, the former American Idol judge steps into the title role of a stylish musical thriller that’s already turning heads. Hitting the 2025 movie release schedule, the film centers on two prisoners whose bond deepens as they recount the story of a silver screen diva famed for playing a Spider Woman who can kill with a kiss. Judging by the first Spider Woman trailer , the Hustlers star might just be serving up one of the most transformative, and potentially Oscar-worthy, performances of her career.

On stage, in her music, or her meticulously curated appearance, J.Lo’s commitment to keeping every detail flawless remains as headline-worthy as ever — and if the Star report is accurate, she’s got the around-the-clock glam squad (and the budget) to make it happen.