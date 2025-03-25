Why Fans Think Sydney Sweeney And Her Fiancé Are Broken Up (Again)

Sydney Sweeney is one of the hottest young actresses in Hollywood today, and so it’s not exactly a surprise that people are perhaps a bit obsessed with her personal life. Anybody looking to sweep Sweeney off her feet, however, is out of luck as the actress is engaged. Although it would seem that fans are no doubting that her relationship is stil intact.

Tongues are once again wagging regarding a potential breakup between Sweeney and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino. While the evidence of such a split is tenuous, it’s certainly possible. However, it’s just as possible that there’s nothing here as there was no actual drama the last time such a split was rumored.

Sydney Sweeney Deleted A Picture Kissing Her Fiancé

The issue at hand surrounds a dump of photos that Sydney Sweeny posted to Instagram just after the new year. It was a collection of favorite photos from the end of 2024, which included a shot of Davino dipping Sweeney down for a kiss while surrounded by friends. However, at some point, according to TMZ, the photo disappeared from the gallery.

While there are still plenty of shots of Jonathan Davino on Sydney Sweeney’s Instagram, most of them are with him in groups of friends, and there are few, if any, of them being intimate in any way. This has led to the suggestion that the engaged couple have split up. While that’s certainly possible, there’s reason to not jump to conclusions.

People Have Thought Sydney Sweeney And Her Fiancé Had Broken Up Before

While anything, including a split, is certainly possible, that situation would probably seem more likely if we hadn’t been through all this before. Back when Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell were promoting their rom-com, Anyone but You, the actors seemed to be awfully close while doing press for the movie, That sparked rumors that Powell and Sweeney had gotten together off-screen and that Sweeney’s engagement had ended as a result.

Except, as we learned later, Powell and Sweeney were intentionally playing up their relationship as part of the film’s promotion. The whole thing was an act, one that arguably worked, considering Anyone but You’s box office success. Sweeney’s engagement was safe.

And there have been accusations that Sydney Sweeney is playing a similar game right now. Pictures of the actress and Brandon Sklenar, her co-star in the upcoming film The Housemaid, Brandon Sklenar, went viral as the two took in a Broadway show, suggesting a more personal relationship. Some have wondered if this is just a marketing play once again.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, there’s also just the simple possibility that Sweeney doesn’t have a lot of intimate pictures of her and her fiancé on her Instagram, perhaps for simple privacy reasons, and she ultimately thought better of including the one that she had originally posted. It could all be nothing. Or it could all be something. I suppose we’ll find out eventually.