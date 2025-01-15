‘It’s Giving Anyone But You Press Tour.’ Sydney Sweeney Seen Out With Her Latest Co-star After Glen Powell Rumors And Fans Do Not Hold Back

Sydney Sweeney is a massive star right now, one who seems to have her every move dissected by her fans and the media. Certainly, everybody is talking about the fact that she was recently spotted with the co-star of her new film. Of course, we’ve heard those comments before.

While there are certainly those who are intrigued by the fact that Sydney Sweeney and co-star Brandon Sklenar recently attended a Broadway show, others are suffering from a bout of deja vu and wondering if maybe Sweeney is once again playing up a relationship that isn’t there as a way to promote her new movie.

Sydney Sweeney Stepped Out On The Town With Her Co-Star

Sydney Sweeney is currently filming The Housemaid, based on the novel of the same name by Frieda McFadden. The movie is on the 2025 release calendar and is set to come out at Christmas. It follows the story of a woman who goes to work in the home of a wealthy couple, including Amanda Seyfriend, and discovers some of their dark secrets while trying to hide some of her own.

Brandon Sklenar also appears in the film and he was alongside Sydney Sweeney at a recent performance of the Broadway show Cult of Love. Under normal circumstances seeing the two out together might get tongues wagging. After all, it wouldn’t be the first time that two people met on a movie set and started spending a lot of personal time together. Just ask the recently engaged Zendaya and Tom Holland.

(Image credit: Getty Images - (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images))

Of course, there are a couple of points to keep in mind. One is that Sweeney is engaged. The other is that this isn't the first time the actress has appeared to be getting close to a co-star, only for it to turn out to be nothing.

Fans Are Trolling Sweeney For Seemingly Pulling An “Anyone But You”

Back in 2023, Sydney Sweeney co-starred with Glen Powell in the rom-com Anyone But You. In the lead-up to the film there were numerous stories linking to the stars romantically. They all turned out to be nothing, but after the fact, the two stars admitted to intentionally playing into the rumors as a way to promote the film.

Many fans are automatically assuming that we have a similar situation here, where the two stars are being spotted out on the town together intentionally as a way to build buzz for their film. Comments on Instagram include…

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

-Oh no is she doing the thing? (Amanda Hirsch)

-It’s giving Anyone but you press tour (Lauren Richardson)

-Brandon is lookalike of Glen Powell right now. (Auziddin)

-she’s so smart - let everyone think what they want( Elena Gayan)

While it’s certainly possible that Sweeney and Sklenar are hatching some sort of scheme, it’s equally possible that they just both like Broadway and needed something to do after a long day of filming. Pretending that it’s anything more only works if you don’t tell anybody, so Sweeney has already made pulling a fake romance harder to do.

Still, it worked with Anyone But You. The movie was a surprise hit in an era where rom-coms are not sure things. Sydney Sweeney has shown herself to be a smart operator, so if she can do something simple like go see a show with a co-star, to help a movie succeed, why not?