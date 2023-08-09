After Rumors About Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Allegedly Dating Went Viral, The Actress And Director Of Anyone But You Responded

While the rumors about Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell possibly dating have been debunked , there’s no question that this viral moment took over the internet for a hot minute. It all started at CinemaCon when the two were seen together while promoting their upcoming rom-com Anyone But You, and the Top Gun: Maverick star’s ex-girlfriend unfollowed him on social media. From there, things heated up, but were extinguished relatively quickly. Now, months later, the actress and the director of her movie on the 2023 film schedule have responded to all the attention the two performers received.

Over the course of a very short period of time, speculation ran rampant about these two actors possibly being romantically involved. Folks alleged that they were being flirty while shooting Anyone But You, and when Powell and his now ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris seemingly broke up it only fueled the rumor flame. Now, Sweeney has responded to the rumors and speculation, and she kept things all about business as she told Variety :

It’s a rom-com. That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker. We’re excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny.’

The story went on to say that there’s a lot about a narrative surrounding a movie that its stars can’t control. However, the journalists noted that “there can be a certain pleasure in leaning into the narrative.” It seems that is what Sydney Sweeney did, as she said:

They want it. It’s fun to give it to ’em.

Along with Sweeney’s comments on the matter, the Anyone But You director, Will Gluck, also chimed in. He noted his respect for the Emmy-nominated actress and how she handled all the attention she received regarding the dating rumors. Gluck said:

Sydney is brilliant at a lot of things, including how to deal with social media; she didn’t emotionally internalize it. It was crazy, but after a while it became normal.

On top of the rumors surrounding Glen Powell and Gigi Paris, people were also wondering about the state of Sweeney’s relationship with her fiancé Jonathan Davino. At one point, Davino was seen leaving their house with bags, which sparked a big debate among fans about if they’d broken up. It was later reported by ET that the Euphoria star and her partner are still very much together.

Overall, it seems like Sydney Sweeney has handled this entire situation with a lot of grace, and she’s more focused on her movie with Glen Powell, not the rumors. Now that we have this insight into what it was like for her to live through this wild time full of speculation and allegations, it’s time to get excited about her movie! Anyone But You is currently set to hit theaters on December 15.