Fast X's Charlize Theron Is Paired With Jason Momoa In New Fast & Furious Image, And She's Rocking A New Hairstyle

If the Fast & Furious franchise has anything close to a main antagonist, it’s Charlize Theron’s Cipher. Having debuted in The Fate of the Furious and returned to cause trouble in F9, we also know she was pulling the strings behind what went down in Fast & Furious 6 and Furious 7, so her influence has been felt in this popular franchise for almost a decade. Theron is back for the now-officially-titled Fast X, and an image of her alongside costar Jason Momoa has dropped online that also shows off her new hairstyle for the upcoming movie.

Charlize Theron sported dreads for The Fate of the Furious and switched to a bowl cut for F9. Fast X (which began filming on last week) sees the actress rocking another short hairstyle, but this time it’s a wavy, chin-length deal, as you’ll see in the below Instagram picture of her with Jason Momoa:

These two make quite a good-looking duo of villainous characters. Oh yeah, for those of you who didn’t know, Jason Momoa confirmed he’s playing a baddie in Fast X back in March, and earlier this month, he teased sharing scenes with Charlize Theron’s Cipher. We still don’t know the identity of Momoa’s Fast & Furious character or what kind of relationship he has with Cipher (are they in cahoots or have competing agendas?), but in the real world, the two actors look like they’re enjoying each other’s company.

When we last left off with Cipher at the end of F9, Charlize Theron’s character had tried to kill Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto with a drone, but the main Fast & Furious’ film series’ chief protagonist managed to destroy her instrument of death. Foiled yet again, Cipher fled to parts unknown, but she’ll resurface when the events of Fast X roll around. If the picture of Theron with Jason Momoa above wasn’t enough for you, here are some looks the actress shared of herself from the Fast X set.

Charlize Theron is just one of the many familiar faces who’s back for another round of explosive, car-centric action. Along with her and Vin Diesel, we’ll reunite with Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Cardi B and Jordana Brewster (thank Diesel’s daughter for making sure Mia Toretto was brought back for Fast X). As for the newcomers, Jason Momoa will be joined by The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior and Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson, although we don’t have any details about their characters yet. Behind the scenes, Justin Lin and Chris Morgan are back reprising their respective directorial and scriptwriting duties.

Fast X hits theaters on May 19, 2023. As we wait for more updates on the movie’s progress, don’t forget that you can stream F9 with an HBO Max subscription to ensure you’re caught up before we return to this action-packed world.