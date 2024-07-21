After Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Confirms Her Decision To Drop His Last Name, A Legal Expert Explains Why She Announced It In A Newspaper

As the legal problems between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continue, another matter involving one of their children has cropped up. Their 18-year-old daughter, Shiloh Nouvel, is dropping her father’s surname and has taken the necessary steps to do so. Another development on this front just cropped up in the past week, as public notice of the change was listed in a newspaper. Some may be confused as to why that happened, but a legal expert has since weighed in. And in doing that, they’ve shed some light on just why the teen took that course of action.

Why Did Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s Name Change Get Published In A Newspaper?

The name change was specifically mentioned in an edition of The Los Angeles Times this past week. After it was printed, David Glass – an attorney that deals in family law – spoke to People about the public notice. Glass explained to the news outlet that the blurb in the paper is part of the name-change process. In other words, said confirmation must be made in that way in order for a person to move forward with their plans. Glass also went on to say the following:

In reality, it could not have been avoided. .. She has to file a formal petition with the court to change her name. And she has to run an ad 4 weeks in a row before the hearing is scheduled, in addition to giving both of her parents written notification. These name change petitions usually run very smoothly and are granted, unless the person has a criminal history and is trying to get away from punishment or liabilities.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt formally filed the paperwork to drop the latter portion of her surname this past May 27, which also marked her 18th birthday. As of this writing, Angelina Jolie has not spoken about her daughter’s decision, given that Shiloh went through the legal process herself, even hiring her own lawyer. As for Brad Pitt, he’s reportedly “upset” over Shiloh’s course of action. This legal development also came to light only a month after it was reported that Shiloh might move in with Brad after staying with mother Angelina. As for whether the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood could intervene in in Shiloh’s case, Dave Glass provided a theory:

I’ve never seen one opposed in court. Brad could come to court and say, for example, that Shiloh has been alienated against him by the mother. … But because she is no longer a minor, she can essentially call herself whatever she wants.

An exact reason for the name change has not been confirmed by Shiloh Jolie-Pitt or any family representative as of this writing. However, some insiders believe that this all speaks to the state of Brad’s relationship with Shiloh and by extension, his other kids.

Where Does Brad Pitt Reportedly Stand With His Children?

According to insiders, Brad Pitt is mostly estranged from his older kids but has had some contact with his younger children within the last several years. Shiloh aside, Brad and Angelina Jolie share Maddox Chivan (22), Pax Thien (20), Zahara Marley (19) and twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline (16). There’s been no indication that any of the other siblings have sought to drop their dad’s surname. However, in late 2023, fans “peeped” that Zahara dropped “Pitt” amid her sorority induction ceremony.

The kids are also linked to one of the legal battles that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been engaged in. In 2021, Jolie accused Pitt of domestic violence , alleging that he physically and verbally abused her and the children while they were on an airplane in 2016. Sometime later, Pitt countersued the Maleficent star over the Château Miraval winery they used to own together. As part of his suit, Pitt claimed that Jolie sold her share without consulting him first, per a prior agreement that had been reached. That case remains in contention.

As for Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s name change, the newspaper announcement seems to mark a big step in her achieving her ultimate goal. Those following this story will just have to wait for further updates on the matter, which could possibly arise over the next several months.