Should Moms Pay Tribute To Exes On Father’s Day? Nicole Kidman And Gisele Bündchen Took Very Different Tacts

This weekend we celebrated Father’s Day, and it was great to see so many celebrities spending the day with their families and honoring the dads and other parental figures in their lives — including the heroes who don’t let their kids skip the lines at Disney like Adam Sandler. However, for some families, Father’s Day can be more complicated. Should moms pay tribute to their children’s fathers, even if they’re not together anymore? Nicole Kidman and Gisele Bündchen seem to have different takes on the matter.

Nicole Kidman Posts Photo Of Keith Urban On Father’s Day, Despite Breakup

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split last year after 20 years together shook the celebrity relationship world. However, even as Kidman continues “moving forward,” the Practical Magic 2 star said they are still a family because of the two children they share — Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15. As such, she honored both her own father and the country music star in a Father’s Day Instagram Story:

(Image credit: Nicole Kidman's Instagram Stories)

Those photos are actually so sweet — showing her dad carrying her as a young girl and then her younger daughters being carried by Keith Urban when they were little. Nicole Kidman may have chosen to include her ex (at least one of them) in her Father’s Day tribute, but not all celebrities followed the same path.

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Gisele Bündchen Celebrates Joaquim Valente But Makes No Mention Of Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen seems to have a different take on the matter, as she did not honor Tom Brady — the dad of her older two children, Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13 — in her own Father’s Day post. Like Nicole Kidman, the supermodel included a pic of her own dad, but her Instagram post was mostly reserved for her new husband, Joaquim Valente, who she praised as an “incredible role model” and thanked him for his “love, humility, integrity, discipline, kindness and consistency”:

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) A photo posted by on

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente welcomed their first child together in February 2025 before tying the knot that December. She was previously married to Tom Brady for 13 years before divorcing in 2022. The NFL great has said co-parenting remains a priority for him, though it hasn’t come without bumps in the road.

His ex-wife was allegedly not pleased with the harsh jokes from Netflix’s Roast of Tom Brady, many of which centered around Gisele Bündchen, her then-boyfriend Joaquim Valente and Brady seemingly choosing football over his family. His children were allegedly affected by that, and the ex-quarterback admitted he’d made a mistake.

There’s no doubt that Father’s Day can be tricky, especially when there’s been strife or separations in one’s family. Sources suggested the holiday would be tough for Brad Pitt, as the children he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie continue to drop his last name.

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The decision of whether or not to recognize an ex is a tough one, and I don’t think there’s a right answer. Different factors can come into play, and the above examples show that people are going to have different philosophies. Who are we to judge?