15 Black Celebrities Who Have Successful Businesses

So much Black talent has made unforgettable movie breakthrough performances with a positive impact on TV, music, sports, television creation, and more. Outside of the roles you know them for, many Black celebrities created businesses to make things better for the masses with a sharp focus on people of color. In honor of Black Business Month, here are 15 celebrities who’ve come up with successful businesses.

Tracee Ellis Ross

You know Tracee Ellis Ross for starring in one of the best sitcoms of all time , black-ish, and as the daughter of famous celebrity parent Diana Ross. What you may not know is that she founded Pattern Beauty in late 2019. Inspired by her hairstylist’s suggestion for clients to wear wigs to look like Ross, she was instead focused on creating products for textured, curly hair.

Ross' Pattern Beauty started with four people, seven products, and Macy’s as the only retail partner. It has since grown to 30 employees, over 50 products, and 10 retail partners, including Sephora and Ulta Beauty. The High Note actress credits her business’s marketing strategy with focusing on celebrating hair compared to solving problems using standout products like the Pattern Blow Dryer specifically for textured hair.

Kevin Hart

American comedian Kevin Hart, known for making us laugh in his best movies , founded Laugh Out Loud Productions in 2007 to create and distribute comedy content. Originally a subscription comedy streaming service, it partnered with platforms like Plex, Pluto TV, Peacock, YouTube, and more. Taking a big career step , Hartbeat Productions merged with LOL Productions to create Hartbeat to diversify global comedy. Hartbeat Studios produces films like Netflix’s Lift and Hartbeat Media focuses on digital content, music, and events.

In 2022, Kevin Hart also entered the alcohol industry, teaming up with 11th-generation tequila producer Juan Domingo Beckman to create the tequila brand, Gran Coramino. Inspired by his experiences in Mexico, the Fatherhood actor’s goal was to make a smooth tequila that consumers would love. $1 from every smooth-flavored tequila bottle sold is donated to support diverse entrepreneurs and small businesses across the U.S. and Mexico.

Gabrielle Union

When Gabrielle Union noticed that on-set hair stylists didn’t know what to do with her hair, she took mental notes on effective hair products and launched Flawless by Gabrielle Union in 2017. Once those ten successful products of hers sold out, the Bring it On actress revamped the business to be “100% Black-owned, Black-led and Black-marketed.” Union worked with a team of chemists to develop new products for textured hair using naturally derived ingredients.

Inspired by her daughter Kaavia’s skincare struggles when she was three, Union also decided to create Proudly, with her husband Dwyane Wade, to make products for children with melanated skin. Launched online in April 2022, Proudly expanded nationwide to Target in September of that year.

Snoop Dogg

The Grammy nominee responsible for singles like “Gin and Juice” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot” has embraced being typecast as a weed enthusiast to create many cannabis-based businesses. Snoop Dogg founded the cannabis-focused digital platform Merry Jane which normalizes discussions about the business and politics of the cannabis industry.

The brand Leafs by Snoop provides fine-quality cannabis like flowers, concentrates, and edibles. The rapper made history as the first celebrity to brand and market legal marijuana products. In July 2024, Snoop Dogg launched L.A.’s first legal marijuana shop S.W.E.D (Smoke Weed Everyday) to provide top-shelf premium products and services for cannabis experts, with August plans to expand in Amsterdam.

Serena Williams

Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, who retired from tennis in 2022, successfully transitioned into the business world with Serena Ventures. This venture capital firm came about after discovering only 2% of venture capital went to women and less to people of color.

Through Serena Ventures, the former athlete has invested in more than 85 companies with 79% under-represented founders, 54% women founders, 47% Black founders, and 11% Latino founders. Serena Williams' portfolio includes innovative companies like AI-platform custom wig company Parfait, plant-based meat company Impossible Foods, weight loss app Noom, and more. Remarkably, 14 of these businesses have even reached Unicorn status, being valued at $1 billion or more.

Jay-Z

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter is widely considered one of the best rappers of all time, not only because of his chart-topping music but for shaping the entertainment industry with his businesses. After parting ways with Def Jam Records, he founded Roc Nation in 2008 which evolved from a record label into artist management, supporting athletes, and music publishing and distribution. A lot of musicians have benefited from Roc Nation, like Rihanna, Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, and more.

Jay-Z is also the first rapper to own a champagne label, acquiring full ownership of Armand de Brignac. In 2014, the “99 Problems” rapper bought the remaining stake and it sold more than 500,000 bottles five years later.

Oprah Winfrey

You see trailblazing media mogul Oprah Winfrey’s name all over the place whether it’s on TV, in movies, on book covers, the radio, and more. A fun fact about Winfrey is that she’s the first Black billionaire, which is unsurprising considering her success with The Oprah Winfrey Show, O Magazine, and Harpo Films. With all of the other businesses Winfrey has, why not have her own television network called…OWN?

In 1992 after a conversation with her life partner Stedman Graham, Winfrey immediately envisioned OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network). Although she co-founded Oxygen, The Color Purple actress wanted complete control of her network. In 2007, Discovery head David Zaslav loved Winfrey’s magazine and proposed to create a channel with a similar vibe. The network launched in 2011 with its first shows The Haves and the Have Nots and Love Thy Neighbor.

Dwayne Johnson

Moana’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, known for blowing up the entertainment industry with his top-ranked movies and as a professional wrestler, expanded his influence into business. For example, he merged the XFL with the United States Football League to form the United Football League and co-founded ZOA Energy Drink.

However, Johnson's most significant project was Teremana Tequila, a brand named after the Polynesian word “teremana” meaning “Spirit of the Earth.” Despite launching during the pandemic, the tequila quickly gained popularity, selling 30,000 cases in 2020, 600,000 cases a year later, and the wild stat of selling a million cases last year within the past 12 months.

Patti LaBelle

“Godmother of Soul” Patti LaBelle is acknowledged for her seven-decade-long singing career. But, her first passion has always been cooking. The “Stir It Up” singer would offer to cook for various musicians like Prince, Elton John, and the Rolling Stones and would label her dishes so people would know they were hers.

Fifteen years ago, LaBelle launched her own food brand, Patti’s Good Life, starting with homemade hot sauces and barbecue sauces. The food brand has since expanded to frozen meals and baked goods like sweet potato pie, mac n’ cheese, collard greens, and peach cobbler. With plans to introduce a breakfast line soon, Patti’s Good Life grossed nearly $200 million in sales through partnerships with Target and Walmart in 2022.

Dr. Dre

Seven-time Grammy winner Dr. Dre has made his mark on the music industry as a rapper, the founder of Aftermath Entertainment and Death Row Records, and a record producer helping other artists make a name for themselves. In 2006, The Super Bowl LVI halftime show performer helped music enthusiasts listen to music the way he does in the studio with Beats by Dre.

Collaborating with Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine, the “Let Me Ride” rapper’s dream of bringing the sound in a professional recording studio to his premium headphones came true. By 2011, Beats dominated over 64% of the $100+ premium headphone market and was acquired by Apple in 2014.

Rihanna

Chart-topping artist Rihanna, one of the best-selling female artists of the 21st century, has made a great impact on the beauty industry with Fenty Beauty. Launched in 2017 and named after her surname, Fenty made history as one of the first brands to cater to all kinds of skin tones with its 50 shades of foundation. The business has since expanded to haircare, lipstick, eye makeup, skincare, and more.

In 2018, Rihanna expanded her beauty services to fashion with Savage x Fenty, a lingerie brand designed to empower men and women “to feel sexy and have fun doing it.” There were even eight limited edition items that were Super Bowl LVII themed when the R&B singer performed for the halftime show. With Fenty Beauty worth $2.8 billion and Savage x Fenty worth $1 billion, the Grammy winner’s business ventures have put her at billionaire status.

Lenny Kravitz

American singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz, known for his catchy music and unique style, has home designing talent through Kravitz Design Inc. As The Hunger Games actor said that he’d be a designer if music didn’t work out, Kravitz decided to put his designer skills to the test by creating a relaxing atmosphere for his clients with his interior and furniture designs. Kravitz Design Inc.'s clients include Morgans Hotel Group, The Setai Resort and Residences, Delano South Beach, and more.

Berry Gordy Jr.

Before Berry Gordy Jr. became a renowned music industry entrepreneur, he worked a lot of jobs like boxing, assembly line worker, record store owner and more. While already a songwriter, Gordy Jr. set out in 1959 to use the lessons he learned in his previous careers to create and manage musical groups and solo artists.

He founded Motown Records in Detroit in 1960 with just $800 from his family’s savings, combining the words “motor” and “town” to represent the city. Berry Gordy Jr. used his great ear to make music a universal language, breaking down racial barriers with chart-topping songs like “Money (That's What I Want),” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Dancing in the Street,” and more.

Shonda Rhimes

Award-winning television creator and producer Shonda Rhimes took the television world by storm with her global media company Shondaland, creating the best shows to binge-watch on Netflix like Grey’s Anatomy and Bridgerton. Launched in 2005, Shondaland broke new ground by featuring strong female lead characters and prioritizing diversity and inclusion for people of color and the LGBTQ+ community.

Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, and Scandal made Rhimes the first woman to have three TV dramas achieve the 100-episode milestone. Her company has since expanded to shondaland.com, a platform providing articles to empower women and TV show updates, and Shonda Audio, which offers scripted and unscripted podcasts.

Tyler Perry

Inspired after watching an episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show that spoke of the therapeutic power of journaling, Tyler Perry discovered his writing talent and transitioned from stage productions to founding Tyler Perry Studios in 2005. The studio now rests on 330 acres of the former Fort McPherson army base in the heart of Atlanta, which he bought in 2015.

Perry’s films, starting with the Diary of a Mad Black Woman, have opened doors to aspiring actors, writers, and film directors of color. On a busy day, Bloomberg reports that nearly 5,000 people work at the studio, providing plenty of employment. The cast of his BET+ series, Ruthless, said there’s “beauty” and “freedom” working at Tyler Perry Studios in representing people of color and feeling unstoppable on the property. He is seen as the first African-American to own a major film production studio.

These empowering Black celebrities have used their big names and fame to build empires that service the world outside of entertainment. Through their innovative ideas, A-listers have found ways to promote diversity to ensure that everyone benefits from services like hair care, skincare, entertainment networks, venture capital for businesses, and more. The lesson that everyone can learn from their inspirational stories is that if you see an industry where the change you make can have a positive impact on humanity, don’t hesitate to make a difference.