The 8 Items From Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Super Bowl Collection That I Need

Just in time for Super Bowl LVII and Rihanna’s highly anticipated halftime show, the singer’s brand Savage X Fenty has dropped its Game Day Collection, so you can rock some epic merch during this year’s big game. Now, it’s a pretty big line of merchandise so I’ve picked eight items I want to make sure I'm ready for Rihanna and this epic lineup of Super Bowl performers , and I think you need them too.

Rihanna’s halftime show is part of her big comeback to music, which kicked off with her song in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . So, if you’re going to buy Super Bowl merch and celebrate the popstars big comeback, this feels like the right time, and the Game Day collection (opens in new tab) is a great place to find a good keepsake.

Limited-Edition LVII Tube Top

If you can’t go tailgate in the parking lot of State Farm Stadium and party with Jason Derulo during the pre-game , but you want to keep the spirit of gameday alive through fashion, this tube top is perfect. Not to mention if you pair it with the black sweatpants, with those gorgeous matching baby blue accents, you’ll be ready to party during halftime from the comfort of your own couch.

(opens in new tab) Limited-Edition LVII Tube Top for $49.95 (opens in new tab) on Savage X Fenty.

Limited-Edition LVII Sweatpant

Everybody needs a staple pair of black sweatpants, and why not make them Super Bowl themed? These black sweats are unisex and look so comfy. Like the tube top, they use the baby blue color, which goes great with the black. If you are looking for something cozy, fashionable and classic, these pants are the Super Bowl merch for you.

(opens in new tab) Limited-Edition LVII Sweatpant for $99.95 (opens in new tab) on Savage X Fenty.

Limited-Edition LVII Hoodie

Going along with our black and baby blue theme, this unisex hoodie can help round out your Savage X Fenty set. Whether you buy the whole set and need something to top it off, or if you just want the hoodie, this one looks fantastic, and it is perfect to rock while rooting on Rihanna during her halftime show.

(opens in new tab) Limited-Edition LVII Hoodie for $112.95 (opens in new tab) on Savage X Fenty.

Limited-Edition LVII Cotton Boxers

This wouldn’t be an article about Savage X Fenty and Rihanna without mentioning undergarments. While these boxers are nothing like the lingerie in the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 from late last year , they’re still a great item that connects to the main product this brand is known for. Also, the little footballs are so fun, and these boxers make for a great addition to your Super Bowl wardrobe.

(opens in new tab) Limited-Edition LVII Cotton Boxers for $32.95 (opens in new tab) on Savage X Fenty.

Limited-Edition LVII Surprise Tee

This T-shirt is my favorite product in the line. Like many, I assume, I’ll be tuning in for the halftime show, not the football game. This shirt captures that vibe perfectly as it says: “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever.” It’s a fitting tone, and it has a fun surprise on the inside of the shirt. For all you reluctant football fans out there, this T-shirt is for you.

(opens in new tab) Limited-Edition LVII Surprise Tee for $59.95 (opens in new tab) on Savage X Fenty.

Limited-Edition LVII Bandana

This bandana is the perfect keepsake to commemorate the Super Bowl, in my opinion. It’s understated, and with it, you can show off your Savage X Fenty pride in a subtle way. Also, this accessory has multiple uses, you can wear it as a headband, bracelet, or scarf; you could even hang it on your wall as a decoration.

(opens in new tab) Limited-Edition LVII Bandana for $24.95 (opens in new tab) on Savage X Fenty.

Limited-Edition LVII Cropped Varsity Jersey

It wouldn’t be a football game without a jersey. But if you’re the kind of person that says “go sports” or if you’re team didn’t make it to the big game this year, this jersey is a perfect alternative. You can still show you’re sporty side by rocking this brown cropped jersey, but not necessarily pledging your allegiance to the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs.

(opens in new tab) Limited-Edition LVII Cropped Varsity Jersey for $69.95 (opens in new tab) on Savage X Fenty.

Limited-Edition LVII Sweatpant

Rounding out the items you need from Rihanna’s Super Bowl line, these brown sweatpants are on trend and look super comfy. They’d pair great with the cropped jersey, making the perfect matching set. Not to mention, brown is very in right now, so after the big game, these pants will still be on trend.

(opens in new tab) Limited-Edition LVII Sweatpant for $99.95 (opens in new tab) on Savage X Fenty.

How To Watch Rihanna's Halftime Show (And The Game) (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) How To Watch Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023 Online And Stream Rihanna's Performance This Sunday From Anywhere

Make sure to put in your orders for this Super Bowl merch, so you can hopefully get it before the big game, and before it sells out. Also, be sure to stay tuned to our 2023 TV schedule so you know when and where to tune in for Super Bowl LVII so you can watch Rihanna’s halftime show, all the other performers, including Abbott Elenentary's Sheryl Lee Ralph, CODA's Troy Kotsur, Chris Stapleton and more, and the football game between the Eagles and the Chiefs.

Super Bowl LVII airs on FOX at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 12.