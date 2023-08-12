Final Destination 2 Had Completely Different Plans For Devon Sawa’s Alex, And We Totally Missed Out

I have a soft spot for the Final Destination franchise. Launched in the early 2000s, these movies explored the consequences of cheating death while implementing some of the best death scenes in cinematic history. Devon Sawa’s Alex Browning became iconic, teaching viewers about fate’s cruel rules. However, his journey ended abruptly because after navigating a dangerous dance with destiny in the first film, his character was unceremoniously killed by the opening credits of the sequel by an off-screen death using a falling brick. Pretty anticlimactic for a character fans had grown attached to. Yet, as it turns out, according to the series creator, there were grander plans for Alex Browning that were left on the cutting room floor, and we totally missed out on something great.

In Final Destination 2, AJ Cook stars as Kimberly, who predicts a grave road accident on Route 23 involving a logging truck. Her foresight saves her and seven others from the disaster. However, in a recent chat with Collider about his latest work, Til Death Do Us Part, Jeffrey Reddick, the mind behind Final Destination, revealed he always intended for Ali Larter’s Clear Rivers to meet her end. However, he wanted Alex to remain the series’ central figure. Unfortunately, this vision wasn’t realized due to scheduling conflicts and other challenges. Reddick shared:

I wanted to bring both Alex and Clear back. There were some issues with scheduling and stuff with getting Devon Sawa back, and I got annoyed how they just killed him off with a brick, which I thought was a big F you. That's really my only complaint with Final Destination 2.

Had Reddick successfully brought both Larter and Sawa on board, the storyline would have seen them challenging fate by having a child. Here's how Reddick described it:

If I had them both back, I had always planned on killing Clear, but I wanted to keep Alex alive. I had a cool twist at the end where it still was, you know, she has a life that saves her life, but then death gets her once she has the kid, and Alex is still kind of the torch-bearer. That was my original take, but with the scheduling stuff, we ended up with no Alex. And I’m like, ‘Ah, if I’d known we weren't gonna bring Alex back, I would have not have killed Clear,’ because I love bringing original people back, but I don't like killing them.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

In an unused ending for Final Destination, only Clear survives an incident at her home while Alex dies. Deleted scenes hint at a previous romantic moment between them, showcased when Clear finds Alex on a beach. A scene with a positive pregnancy test follows, culminating in Clear having their son, Alex Browning II. The ending suggests the child might allow Clear and Carter (played by Kerr Smith) a longer life. This ending wasn't chosen, but Reddick might've thought of using the plot later.

Reddick offers a captivating glimpse into what could have been. Final Destination 2, despite some of its flaws , stands out with its iconic death scenes– some inspired by actual events –like the iconic highway log scene. The alternate plot offers a fresh perspective, echoing the film's unpredictable themes, and while we can ponder the "what ifs," the Final Destination films remain among some of the best horror movies . It's a horror series that deserves to be revived , and finally, after more than a decade, the much-anticipated revival is on its way.

The series creator also teased that the forthcoming Final Destination 6 will be different from its predecessors , because it will change how death works. Perhaps, if they really want to get creative, they could retcon Sawa’s death and bring him back. Hey, weirder things have happened in horror movies, and the actor has said he would like to revisit the franchise . After all, if horror legends like Jason and Freddy can defy death, why not Alex? It's high time for such a twist!