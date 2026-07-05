I Finally Got Around To Watching If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, And As A Parent, It Struck A Chord

As you can probably ascertain from my name, I'm not a mom.

Even so, I still wanted to watch 2025's If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, which Time Magazine once called “Uncut Gems for Moms.” Well, since Uncut Gems is one of my favorite movies (mostly because of its amazing Adam Sandler performance), I definitely wanted to check it out, and whoa, baby. What a movie!

Now, even though I'm not a mom, I am a dad, and can I just say that I connected with this movie way more than I thought I would? Here's why.

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(Image credit: A24)

Even As A Dad, I Worry About Being Perceived As A Bad Parent

Just recently, I wrote about how I'm upset that Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is rated R, and it’s mostly because I wanted to take my kids to see it. Now, back when I was a kid, my dad took me to see Terminator 2: Judgment Day when I was only 8, and that’s because parents back then didn't seem to care about taking their kids to see R-Rated flicks. But today, the main reason why I won't take my kids to see The Odyssey isn't because of the mature content (though that's definitely a part of it). It’s mostly because I don't want to be seen as a bad parent taking my kids to see R-rated films.

I'm always thinking about stuff like this (especially as a Black dad, since we're often already perceived to be bad parents from the get-go). Well, Rose Byrne in this movie is constantly feeling like the “bad mom,” and it drags her down. Her daughter has a gastrointestinal illness and needs a tube in her stomach, and Byrne's character constantly feels guilty from all the judgment she receives from others, which is SUPER relatable to me.

So, even though this movie is referred to as “Uncut Gems for Moms,” I definitely felt that tension, too, and I'm not even a mother!

(Image credit: A24)

There's Also Always The Fear That Anything Could Just Go Wrong At Any Moment

If you search up what genre this movie is in, you'll likely find it under “psychological drama.” I've also heard people refer to it as a “horror” movie (“realistic horror,” but still!). And, you know what, I agree, because this movie IS scary, though not in the traditional sense.