Why Did 90 Day: The Last Resort Bring In A Spiritual Medium To Weigh In On These Relationships?

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode "The Last Ghosts That Remain." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Last Resort isn't a paranormal show, but with Thaís Ramone going off on John McManus and Shekinah Güven getting into it with the entire cast, I wouldn't blame anyone for feeling vengeful spirits could be responsible for all these bad vibes. But only to a point.

Rebecca Parrott decided to shake things up in the latest 90 Day Fiancé episode to hit the 2026 TV schedule, and scheduled a medium to come to the UK castle. She felt as though there were some ghosts to be exorcised from the estate, so why did the medium they hired proceed to only engage in couples counseling?

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Rebecca Called In A Medium To Talk About Ghosts, And She Started Giving Relationship Advice

The medium showed up at the castle, and all but Shekinah Güven were in attendance for the séance. The cast was ready to talk about ghosts and communicate with spirits, but the medium had other plans. She started talking to Paola Mayfield about her relationship with her father, and how that may impact her relationship with Russ.

Then, just when it seemed things were getting back on track, Rebecca chimed in and wanted to know if the medium could perform a tarot reading to see if Zied Hakimi cheated on her. The medium drew the 8 of Wands and told her that it meant he was not always truthful to her. Jaws dropped around the table, and meanwhile, I'm at home wondering what happened to the ghost talk?

90 Day: The Last Resort Has Enough Relationship Experts, I Would've Preferred Ghost Talk

90 Day: The Last Resort may get flak for prioritizing drinking and partying over couples therapy, but it has no shortage of experts on staff to talk about everything from living together to a healthy sex life. The last thing we needed is another player in the mix, with all due respect to this medium.

More On 90 Day: The Last Resort 90 Day: The Last Resort's Kara And Guillermo Storyline Is Genuinely Breaking My Heart

Really, I think I'm just bummed because the idea of 90 Day Fiancé stars dealing with haunted spirits felt so exciting. I would love for there to be a spinoff in which a bunch of stars have to stay in some haunted location together, so TLC, feel free to run with that idea.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's getting to a point on 90 Day: The Last Resort where I'm wondering when this recommitment ceremony is going to happen. It feels like just about every couple is tired of talking about their relationship, and they're all just ready to get out of this castle and continue with their lives with or without their partner.

Until that time comes, 90 Day: The Last Resort continues on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Now that we've had a medium on the show, I'm ready for the tell-all and curious to see whether she'll be in attendance to share more insights.