90 Day Fiancé's Sumit May Finally Be Coming To The United States With Jenny, But There's A Catch

After years of being featured on 90 Day Fiancé, Sumit Singh is finally coming to the United States with Jenny. It appears they'll try to move back to her home country so she can continue treatment for her ALS. Unfortunately, there's a catch, but hopefully not one that stops this from actually happening.

The news comes from Jenny's daughter, Christina, who discussed the situation on Instagram. As the couple's marriage story plays out on the 2026 TV schedule via 90 Day: The Last Resort, Christina explained why Sumit is now making the trip to the U.S. after spending years in India:

We've started the visa process for Sumit to come to the US, to bring my mom so that she can come here and get more treatment using her insurance. The doctors have told her she cannot travel alone because it's such a long flight that Sumit has become her full-time caregiver as her husband, so we've started the process.

Christina added that she is traveling to India soon to be with her mother and will be accompanying them back on the flight to the United States should everything go well with Sumit's approval process. That said, she clarified that Sumit will not be pursuing a green card, despite being able to do so as Jenny's spouse.

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The decision may be surprising and may remind others that Sumit has long said he doesn't want to live in the United States. That's not the reason why they're choosing to opt out of the green card route, however, as Christina explained, it comes down to time and the process involved:

A lot of things happening with immigration right now are kind of jumbling things up for foreigners to come to this country. We have applied for an emergency tourist spousal visa, not for a green card. Only for a tourist visa. It's a lot longer of a process to try to get a green card, especially right now, you know, they're not making it easy for anyone. So we're going the tourist route.

It was not revealed the length of which Sumit's visa will allow him to stay, and what ALS treatments Jenny is undergoing or how long they will take. One does have to wonder, however, if she'll continue to live in the United States and he'll eventually have to go back to India without her.

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Maybe that's putting the wagon before the horse because, as of writing, we don't know if Sumit will get approval to come to the United States or not. Christina mentioned that India has one of the busiest visa processes in the world, so it could take a while before he even gets an appointment for consideration.

As mentioned, Jenny and Sumit are currently part of Season 3 of 90 Day: The Last Resort. They've tackled a litany of issues thus far, including the fact that the restaurant they opened failed and Sumit took out a number of loans she didn't know about. Those who aren't watching can catch up with an HBO Max subscription, though the fact that Sumit is attempting to travel with her may spoil whether they're still together after the spinoff.

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90 Day: The Last Resort has given them some lighter moments in the series involving sex jokes and the like, which is nice. Especially since, with her ongoing ALS treatment, we don't really know when Jenny will next appear in the TLC series after this latest appearance.

Those looking to watch Jenny and Sumit on 90 Day: The Last Resort can catch them on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. We'll see if Sumit gets approval to come to the United States, and what the next steps are either way.