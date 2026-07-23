Kylie Kelce Doesn't Talk About Taylor Swift Often. So Her Comments On Her Wedding Are Extra Special

Kylie Kelce has made it clear that she hated being asked about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding ; she also hates clickbait, and she’s really not one to say much about her in-laws’ relationship. So, after someone tried to say she was commenting on their wedding, she called them out on her podcast. However, right after that, she also shared her actual thoughts on the pop star and tight end’s ceremony at Madison Square Garden . Considering how little she tends to say about this topic, this statement is extra special.

(Image credit: Not Gonna Lie and Disney+)

This statement came after Kylie Kelce called someone out on Not Gonna Lie for recording a conversation she was having with a couple of people about Swift and Travis. She had told them to give her in-laws some time to post photos of the wedding because they’re “in the honeymoon time.” It was then reported that she was commenting on the wedding, but she made it clear she wasn’t. She was saying to give the couple some time to themselves. After clearing the air on all that, she did officially comment on what happened on July 3 , saying:

I would like to say congratulations to Tay and Trav; it was absolutely magical. I’m so happy for them. We love them so, so dearly. It was only making it official because Taylor’s been part of the family now for quite some time, so that’s that.

Well, that's just the sweetest comment ever, and it means even more knowing that Kylie only says things about this couple every once in a while.

Of course, we don't have a ton of specific details about the day, and I doubt Kylie Kelce will be divulging them. To prove that point, she went on to say that if people want any more info about what feels like the wedding of the year, they should go directly to the source:

Anything else you can check in with Taylor and Travis about because any of the details they want to share, they can share. Otherwise, it was intimate and incredible and full of love — both for each other and everybody else’s love for them.

Kylie is not the first person to call the massive wedding “intimate.” Good Morning America’s George Stephanopoulos described it with that word too. So, I’m guessing it really must be true that the couple transformed the space known for massive sporting events and concerts into a magical wedding venue.

At the time of this writing, neither Swift nor Travis Kelce has officially commented on their big day. They did attend Juju Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk’s wedding the week after their own, and official photos from that did give us a good look at Swift’s wedding ring . Plus, we’ve gotten images of their “So it’s gonna be forever” wedding favors and outfit photos from their guests. We’ve also heard plenty of stories about Adam Sandler officiating and the digital invitations that multiple guests thought were scams .

Currently, Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast is on a hiatus (which happens every summer), so they haven’t spoken about the wedding on New Heights. However, I have to wonder if they will when it returns. Considering they’ve never really shied away from massive stories about their personal lives, I’d guess they’ll say something about the wedding. Although I’d also assume they’ll keep a lot of the details to themselves, because while Swift and Travis aren’t shy about their relationship, they also are quite private.

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So, while we don’t know if the newlyweds will post or say anything about their wedding, we do know that Kylie Kelce will likely not say anything else about it. As she said, “any of the details [her in-laws] want to share, they can share.” However, I do appreciate what she did say about all of this, because it’s rare for her to do something like that.